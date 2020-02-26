Log in
Moonbug : Premieres Original Series "Mia's Magic Playground" on NENT Group's Viaplay

02/26/2020 | 08:01am EST

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonbug, a global entertainment company that develops and distributes fun and safe content for kids, today announced that the original series Mia's Magic Playground, a Little Baby Bum diverging story arc, is now available on Viaplay, the Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) streaming service.

The first season, which premiered on February 21, 2020, follows popular Little Baby Bum character Mia and her two best friends, Oskar and Tillie, through their world of play. Each episode is seven minutes and caters to audiences aged four to six years old. The show is available in every Nordic language and the animations were done locally to give the characters a uniquely Nordic feel.

In addition, Moonbug has released five seasons of its popular Little Baby Bum series on Viaplay. As a result, kids and families in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland can enjoy 301 fun, interactive nursery rhymes that support social skills and simulate vocabulary and memory, all in their local language.   

"We're honored to expand our content to the Nordic region through this strategic partnership with NENT Group for their Viaplay streaming service," said Nicolas Eglau, Head of EMEA of Moonbug. "It's important that kids feel like they can grow up with our brands, and we're excited to bring Mia's story to life through the two shows."  

"Mia and friends from Little Baby Bum are among the most instantly recognizable characters for a whole generation of younger viewers around the world. We are bringing this global phenomenon to Viaplay and making it even more accessible with productions in every Nordic language, all in collaboration with Moonbug's leading local animation studio to ensure that Nordic feel. Children are growing up streaming and, just like NENT Group's other kids series, Mia's Magic Playground will offer a wonderful combination of entertainment and education," said Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group EVP and Chief Content Officer, in a NENT Group press release on October 14, 2019.

Moonbug will commence global distribution of Mia's Magic Playground so new audiences can immerse themselves in this imaginative and playful world. 

For more information on Moonbug, visit https://www.moonbug.com/.

About Moonbug
Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company providing fun and safe content for children. Moonbug acquires, creates and distributes content for pre-school kids. The company, which is amongst the largest digital kids IP owners in the world, was co-founded by media veterans René Rechtman, CEO, and John Robson, COO, with main offices in London and Los Angeles.

Moonbug's IP includes global sensations Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage and many more. Moonbug shows are available on global platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Roku, Sky, Amazon Prime Video and many more.

About NENT Group
Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (NENT Group) is the Nordic region's leading entertainment provider. We entertain millions of people every day with our streaming services, TV channels and radio stations, and our production companies create content that is experienced around the world. We make life more entertaining by telling stories, touching lives and expanding worlds - from live sports, movies and series to music and original shows. Headquartered in Stockholm, NENT Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (`NENT A' and `NENT B').

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moonbug-premieres-original-series-mias-magic-playground-on-nent-groups-viaplay-301011257.html

SOURCE Moonbug


© PRNewswire 2020
