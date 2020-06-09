Moonlighting : Partners with Digital Turbine to Grow Its App Users and Provide Access to Millions of Available Jobs and Free Business Tools

RICHMOND, Va., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonlighting, a leading mobile on-demand hiring platform, today announced it has partnered with Digital Turbine (Nasdaq: APPS), the #1 mobile platform connecting operators and OEMs with mobile advertisers, to accelerate the marketing of Moonlighting's app that connects new job opportunities and business tools to Americans whose businesses or jobs have been adversely affected by COVID-19's impact on the economy.

In an effort to help displaced workers find jobs, Moonlighting recently announced access to its jobs database, and business management tools is free until further notice. The company's searchable jobs database features more than two million gig, contract, part-time, freelance and independent work opportunities, including more than 200,000 work-from-home jobs.

Key to the partnership, Digital Turbine will make available Moonlighting's Android app on select mobile devices in communities most affected by COVID-19. Digital Turbine's broad reach and leading technology platform enable brands and app developers to engage users through highly effective on-device media. Turnkey placement on newly activated devices provides easier, one-stop access and scale not available with other platforms.

"Helping people whose jobs have been impacted by COVID-19 quickly find work is now our mission," said Jeff Tennery, Moonlighting's CEO & Founder. "By creating unique opportunities for users to discover content directly on devices, Digital Turbine's platform delivers a better user experience, unlike traditional media which is often noisy and inefficient."

"I'm pleased to work together with Moonlighting to increase awareness of their app that assists those in need with job listings and support tools to quickly post gigs and help others find work," said Matt Tubergen, EVP of Digital Turbine Media. "Our platform engages users directly on device—to be discovered when they want and how they want. It's simply a more direct and expedient route for getting apps directly in the hands of end-users."

Founded in 2014 to serve the rapidly growing gig economy, Moonlighting has grown to serve more than 800,000 independent and freelance workers. It has also been featured in more than 150 news media sites and remains one of the fastest-growing independent worker platforms.

