Moore Kuehn, PLLC : Announces Investigation of CAS Medical Systems, Inc. Acquisition

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims for breach of fiduciary duty involving the directors and officers of CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASM).

On February 12, 2019, CAS Medical announced a proposed acquisition of the company by Edwards Lifesciences Corp. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CAS Medical shareholders will receive $2.45 in cash for every share of CAS Medical they own.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether CAS Medical's Board 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process. Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek an increased share price, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of Inuvo shareholders.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders of CAS Medical to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost or obligation to you.

