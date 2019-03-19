Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Moore Kuehn, PLLC : Announces Investigation of CAS Medical Systems, Inc. Acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 09:45am EDT

NEW YORK, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims for breach of fiduciary duty involving the directors and officers of CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASM). 

(PRNewsfoto/Moore Kuehn, PLLC)

On February 12, 2019, CAS Medical announced a proposed acquisition of the company by Edwards Lifesciences Corp.  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CAS Medical shareholders will receive $2.45 in cash for every share of CAS Medical they own.    

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether CAS Medical's Board 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.  Moore Kuehn may ultimately seek an increased share price, additional disclosures, or other relief and benefits on behalf of Inuvo shareholders. 

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders of CAS Medical to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.  There is no cost or obligation to you. 

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.  For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to www.moorekuehn.com.  ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
jkuehn@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-pllc-announces-investigation-of-cas-medical-systems-inc-acquisition-300814806.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:03aHEWLETT PACKARD : Medium-Sized Businesses Are Leading Digital Workplace, Says Aruba
BU
10:03aSaudi Arabia Takes Another Step Forward in Its Transformation Drive
BU
10:03aARISE : Amendment of terms and conditions pertaining to Arise AB's (publ) Senior Secured Green Floating Rate Notes 2018/2021 ISIN SE0010920900
AQ
10:03aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Girls Inc. and JPMorgan Chase to Reach 20,000 Girls through National Program Promoting Financial Health
BU
10:02aASSA ABLOY : Annual General Meeting in ASSA ABLOY AB
AQ
10:02aTROVATA : .io Boosts Growth with New Office and Senior Hires
BU
10:02aGigaphoton Ships G200K KrF Light Source for Manufacturing Equipment
BU
10:02aDigital Check Introduces Pro Elite 75 Check Scanner, New Elite 55 Model
GL
10:02aMORNEAU SHEPELL : Declares March 2019 Cash Dividend
AQ
10:02aDELAWARE INNOVATION SPACE : Launches First Fund Investment Program
BU
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.