NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating certain officers and directors of Trinity Capital Corporation (OTC: TRIN) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty related to the sale of Trinity Capital to Enterprise Financial Services, Inc. ("Enterprise").

Trinity shareholders are anticipated to receive only $1.84 in cash and 0.1972 shares of Enterprise common stock for each share of Trinity stock owned from the sale. It is possible this cash and stock exchange does not represent a fair value for Trinity shareholders, and they may be entitled to more.

The investigation focuses on whether Trinity and its Board of Directors violated securities laws by 1) conducting an unfair sale process, 2) whether and by how much this proposed sale undervalues the Company and 3) failing to disclose all material information in connection with the upcoming shareholder meeting. Such conduct may amount to a breach of fiduciary duty by the officers and directors of Trinity.

If you own stock in Trinity and wish to protect your investments, please visit our website or contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at fmoore@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost or obligation to you now or if we are retained.

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to www.moorekuehn.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Fletcher Moore, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

fmoore@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-pllc-investigates-trinity-capital-corporation---trin-300796152.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC