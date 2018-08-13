Moovit : Named Official Mobility App for Asian Games

Moovit,
the world's largest urban mobility data and analytics company and the #1
transit app, has been chosen as the official mobility app for the Asian
Games (Asiad), to be held 18 August through 2 September 2018 in Jakarta
and Palembang, Indonesia. The Asiad is the second largest multi-sport
event after the Olympics with teams from 44 countries participating and
three million fans expected to attend. Moovit is a free public transit
app available on Android, iOS and the web with more than 200 million
users in over 2,500 cities in 82 countries.
The Asiad Steering Committee chose Moovit as its official mobility app
because Moovit has the most complete, up-to-date coverage of all modes
of transit and lines in Jakarta & Palembang than any other provider.
During the games Moovit will include all transit updates and changes and
send local citizens and tourists alike notifications of these changes.
Also, Moovit’s app is fully localized in 44 languages, including
Indonesian, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), Japanese, Thai, Bahai
Malay, Tagalog, Korean, Hindi, Russian, and Arabic. Moovit provides
real-time transit arrivals and directions, trip plans, service alerts
and Get Off Alerts. Moovit’s entire interface and data are fully
VoiceOver/TalkBack supported to make the app accessible for visually
impaired people.
Moovit has extensive experience working with major sporting events as
well as cities and municipalities to help people make better use of
public transit. Moovit was the official transit app for the city of Rio
de Janeiro for the 2016 Olympics and collaborated with the UEFA EURO
2016 Fan Guide App to help soccer fans during that competition. Italy’s
popular AS Roma football club announced Moovit as its Global Mobility
App Partner earlier this year. More than 100 other events, venues and
attractions have partnered with Moovit worldwide to help their patrons
and fans use public transit.
“We commend the Asiad Steering Committee for working with the best
companies in their class to make the Asian Games a truly world-class
sports event,” said Moovit Vice President Steve Swasey. “Moovit is
committed to ensuring fans have the best possible public transit
experience when attending the Games in multiple venues in two Indonesian
cities. All over the world people depend on Moovit for their daily
transit information, which is why we say, ‘You ride, we guide.’”
ABOUT MOOVIT
Moovit
is available for free on iOS,
Android
and the Web.
Notes to Editor: The following countries are participating in the Asian
Games:
Afghanistan
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Bhutan
Brunei
Cambodia
China
Chinese
Taipei
East Timor
Hong Kong
India
Indonesia
Iran
Iraq
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Kuwait
Kyrgyzstan
Laos
Lebanon
Macau
Malaysia
Maldives
Mongolia
Myanmar
Nepal
North
Korea
Oman
Pakistan
Philippines
Qatar
Saudi
Arabia
Singapore
South Korea
Sri Lanka
Syria
Tajikistan
Thailand
Turkmenistan
United
Arab Emirates
Uzbekistan
Vietnam
Yemen
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180812005004/en/