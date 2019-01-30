Log in
Moovly Media : integrates Vimeo, providing additional sharing solutions in the Platform

01/30/2019 | 01:54am EST

VANCOUVER, CANADA - (January 29, 2019) Moovly Media Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MVY) (OTC: MVVYF) (FRANKFURT: 0PV2) ('Moovly' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has launched an advanced publishing integration with Vimeo, a video-sharing platform that operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC), to provide a wider range of video distribution solutions in the Moovly Platform.

Vimeo is the main rival of the number one video-sharing site (YouTube) on the web and has a strong business focus and over 80 Million customers.

The number of Moovly videos published to social media continues to grow as does the demand to be able to publish on distribution platforms. As a direct response to continued demand and interest in online sharing of video content, through its Vimeo integration, Moovly users can now publish videos on their Vimeo channel with a single click, saving time and significantly enhancing the user experience.

Brendon Grunewald, Co-Founder and CEO of Moovly, commented: 'Moovly continues to execute on its strategy of making its platform the most integrated and easy to use video content creation tool. This integration with a major video distribution company enhances our offering to clients and adds value to our platform.'

For more information on Moovly, please visit www.moovly.com.

Disclaimer

Moovly Media Inc. published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 06:53:09 UTC
