MoraBanc becomes a leader in digital innovation

02/04/2019 | 04:31am EST

LONDON, Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an increasingly technological world, more and more banks have had to enhance their digital capacities in order to meet customer needs – as well as bolster their own success. One bank that has excelled in this capacity is MoraBanc, whose Managing Director, Lluís Alsina Àlvarez, recently spoke to World Finance magazine about the steps the institution has taken to become a leader in the innovation stakes.

Based in Andorra, the organisation has found much of its growth to be contingent upon its evolutionary capabilities. Its recent development is thanks to a project it has implemented called MoraBanc Digital, which has helped the bank transform from the inside. Executives at the institution also strongly believe what has helped MoraBanc is the commitment from its own people to promote digital growth.

Thanks to this approach, the bank now uses cutting-edge technology, with programmes like Smartsheet, Jira and Trello integral to its processes. Its has also introduced MoraBanc Direct – a digital platform that allows clients to manage their banking account at home, or any other location for that matter. Should they need assistance, a personal manager from MoraBanc can contact them via email, safe chat or telephone.

MoraBanc also offers an online banking app that is compatible for smartphones and tablets, making it one of the most accessible banks in Andorra. What’s more, improvements in the bank’s technology have allowed MoraBanc to reduce its costs by 22 percent between 2016 and 2017. It intends to bolster its technological services even more over the next year, and to maintain its position as a market leader in Andorra. 

For its efforts, MoraBanc has been awarded Best Online Bank and Best Banking App in Andorra, 2018, by World Finance.

To find out more about MoraBanc check out an exclusive article by Managing Director, Lluís Alsina Àlvarez, in the latest edition of World Finance, available in print, on tablet and online now.

