More Advanced Split Testing Now Available in AWeber

Added testing functionality gives online marketers greater flexibility in targeting and optimizing email messages

AWeber, a global provider of email marketing and automation software, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned split testing functionality, now available to all AWeber customers at no additional cost.

The new functionality allows AWeber customers to create up to three message variations and test a variety of message elements, including subject lines, preheader text, message content and design, calls to action, and send times. Additionally, the new feature supports AWeber’s advanced behavioral automations, allowing customers to tag subscribers who open or click within the different message variations, and trigger automated campaigns to these segments of subscribers.

“An engaged subscriber adds value to any business that is using email marketing,” said Clifton Thomas, product manager at AWeber. “Split testing allows our customers to discover what content best engages their subscribers, which improves the overall relationship they have with their subscribers and, ultimately, has a positive impact on their business.”

Unlike some email service providers, AWeber’s new split testing feature allows customers to easily split test messages to any segment of subscribers as well as to all active subscribers. This empowers customers to learn even more about their subscribers’ preferences, and improve their subscriber engagement.

AWeber customers can customize the percentages of their split tests, rather than only having a few predefined percentages. Using a simple sliding scale, customers can choose an even 50-50 split, or create smaller percentages of subscribers (e.g., 10-10, 15-15, 20-20, etc.), after which they can send the winning variation to the remaining percentage of subscribers.

“The biggest win for our customers is the amount of flexibility they now have to test any combination of scenarios. You won’t find this level of customization anywhere in the market,” Thomas said. “Our customers have a wide variety of needs, so it’s critical that we give them enough flexibility to satisfy those needs and help them be successful.”

In addition, customers can also track split test performance based on open and click rates, as well as on web pages visited and sales generated, all within their AWeber account.

To learn more about AWeber’s new advanced split testing functionality, visit AWeber’s blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005819/en/