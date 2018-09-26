More Advanced Split Testing Now Available in AWeber

AWeber,
a global provider of email marketing and automation software, today
announced the launch of its newly
redesigned split testing functionality, now available to all AWeber
customers at no additional cost.
The new functionality allows AWeber customers to create up to three
message variations and test a variety of message elements, including
subject lines, preheader text, message content and design, calls to
action, and send times. Additionally, the new feature supports AWeber’s advanced
behavioral automations, allowing customers to tag subscribers who
open or click within the different message variations, and trigger
automated campaigns to these segments of subscribers.
“An engaged subscriber adds value to any business that is using email
marketing,” said Clifton Thomas, product manager at AWeber. “Split
testing allows our customers to discover
what content best engages their subscribers, which improves the
overall relationship they have with their subscribers and, ultimately,
has a positive impact on their business.”
Unlike some email service providers, AWeber’s
new split testing feature allows customers to easily split test
messages to any segment of subscribers as well as to all active
subscribers. This empowers customers to learn even more about their
subscribers’ preferences, and improve their subscriber engagement.
AWeber customers can customize
the percentages of their split tests, rather than only having a few
predefined percentages. Using a simple sliding scale, customers can
choose an even 50-50 split, or create smaller
percentages of subscribers (e.g., 10-10, 15-15, 20-20, etc.), after
which they can send the winning variation to the remaining percentage of
subscribers.
“The biggest win for our customers is the amount of flexibility they now
have to test any combination of scenarios. You won’t find this level of
customization anywhere in the market,” Thomas said. “Our customers have
a wide variety of needs, so it’s critical that we give them enough
flexibility to satisfy those needs and help them be successful.”
In addition, customers can also track
split test performance based on open and click rates, as well as on
web pages visited and sales generated, all within their AWeber account.
To learn more about AWeber’s new advanced split testing functionality,
visit AWeber’s
blog.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180926005819/en/