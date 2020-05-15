More Guidance on Face Coverings

If you still have questions regarding the use of face coverings and face shields, you aren't alone. To help provide some clarity, watch this video in which Dr. Bill Gegas, medical director at Worthington Industries, explains the differences between various masks/coverings, as well as their advantages and disadvantages.

Under the current 'Stay Safe Ohio' order, employees are required to wear face coverings, with exceptions. The order (Section 8) specifically states that, at a minimum, facial coverings should be cloth/fabric and cover an individual's nose, mouth and chin. If you opt to use a different kind of face covering (including a face shield), document why that decision was made as a better/safer option for your employees. Be prepared to show the documentation to local health authorities, if requested.

Here are the Ohio Department of Health's FAQs on face coverings in the workplace, as well as the OMA's FAQ document. Also, here is CDC guidance on using cloth face coverings. 5/14/2020