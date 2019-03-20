More IoT, More Automation, and More AI in 2019 to Accelerate Industry 4.0 Says Chip Industry Leader, W.K. Choi, CEO, BISTel

Completing the journey to smart manufacturing will mean integrating
human knowledge with more powerful computing, more automated production
processes and smarter data analytics tools capable of processing and
analyzing massive amounts of factory data in near real -time. “This is
necessary to create the intelligence needed for engineers and operators
to make smarter decisions that increase operational efficiencies,
improve yield, engineering productivity and substantially drive business
performance,” says W.K. Choi, CEO, BISTel, speaking at the opening of
the company’s annual China Smart Manufacturing User Forum. BISTel is the
market leading supplier of equipment engineering systems (EES), IoT edge
computing solutions and AI enabled smart engineering applications for
semiconductor, electronics and industrial manufacturing.
Choi sees Industry 4.0 as a three- part journey where the first two
parts, IoT devices and engineering systems, are integrated with
intelligence to detect, analyze and predict outcomes to everyday
manufacturing challenges. The third part is integrating that
intelligence in the enterprise to create a fully connected smart factory
ecosystem in which IoT devices, equipment, engineering and enterprise
level systems are completely interconnected allowing for large data flow
to be shared, managed and optimized across the entire ecosystem.
2019 will see an acceleration in the number of IoT sensors, big data and
AI applications. 2019 will also see more Cloud, IoT enabled platforms
introduced to the market. “These will fast become a driving force,
integrating new AI smart applications that analyze large data more
effectively than ever,” commented Choi. Market research support this
notion. In 2018 there were more than 6 billion IoT devices in the field.
Numbers are anticipated to grow to more than 20 billion by 2022 claims a
Gartner Group report.
IoT, AI, Edge, Cloud Dominate New BISTel Industry 4.0 Roadmap
To reinforce its leadership in the space, BISTel has invested in a broad
range of new AI smart manufacturing applications, including a health
monitoring, preventive maintenance and predictive analytics solutions,
as well as trace data analytics for best in class root cause analysis.
Later this year BISTel will launch its first IoT Edge computing
solutions that enable larger amounts of manufacturing data to be
processed near the source of data creation while at the same time
reducing the load on network resources. Greatly reducing costs, this
capability also means that A.I. applications such as fault detection and
classification, and predictive data analytics can also be used
effectively in remote locations. The company is also developing a new
asset performance management (APM) solution that exemplifies the vision
of industry 4.0 by connecting the entire manufacturing ecosystem.
IoT Spending to Grow to $1.2 trillion by 2022
BISTel is poised to seize these growth opportunities by leveraging its
20 years of domain expertise in manufacturing. For example, technology
spending on IoT is expected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2022, with a CAGR
of 13.6% from 2017-2022 forecasted by leading market research firm IDC.
Thanks to IoT, large amounts of data are now available to the factory
some even approaching petabyte ranges. To achieve the vison of industry
4.0, methods through which manufacturers process, and analyze this data
will be pivotal to unlocking the benefits customers seek.
BISTel Positioned for Growth
“BISTel’s product roadmap integrates innovative EES, AI and IoT Edge
solutions with industry leading Cloud IoT platforms to deliver this
value to our customers,” added Choi. Cloud IoT, Edge technologies with
AI applications deliver better computing, increased automation and more
powerful data analysis tools able to prevent unscheduled downtime,
improve equipment utilization, speed time to market, improve product
quality, and optimize supply chain management to deliver unparalleled
return on investment (ROI).
“The combination of IoT and AI is changing the way we manage data,
disseminate information and make real-time decisions in the factory,
especially as IoT becomes a bigger part of product development,” stated
Choi. BISTel core business and new growth roadmap helps to complete the
digital transformation of the manufacturing sector. “By deploying more
intelligence into production, and along networks in the value chain we
will better integrate and connect engineers, operators, processes and
data to create intelligence for better, quicker and more profitable
decision making,” declares Choi.
About BISTel
BISTel is the leading provider of Equipment Engineering Systems (EES),
IoT Edge computing solutions and AI smart applications to the global
semiconductor, flat panel display, SMT/PCB, test, assembly, and
packaging manufacturing industries as well as automotive, LED, and
pharmaceutical manufacturing sectors. For more information visit bistel.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190320005859/en/