Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

More Tariffs Mean More Taxes, More Trouble for Consumers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2019 | 09:01am EDT

The following statement is attributed to Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, regarding the List 4A tariffs on Chinese imports, originally announced at 10% and now slated to take effect at 15% on Sept. 1:

“This new tariff list taxes consumers on $52 billion worth of their favorite tech products, including TVs, digital cameras, Bluetooth earbuds, smartwatches and fitness trackers. American consumers were already going to pay higher prices for their holiday gifts. Now, the president’s decision to hike tariffs even higher means even more pain for American businesses, workers and families.

"The president absolutely should address China’s forced technology transfers and IP theft. But this unpredictable tariff policy is forcing us down the wrong economic path. Continuous threats of more tariffs and occasional promises that trade talks are progressing mean whiplash for global stock markets. That uncertainty hurts every American with a pension, retirement fund or college savings plan.

“This approach also compromises our global leadership. U.S. companies have to spend more resources on constantly changing trade rules and less on innovation, new products and our economic health. These tariffs are the worst economic mistake since the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, a policy that launched America into the Great Depression. This is not how you reach a meaningful trade agreement.

“The president does not have unilateral authority on trade. Congress should pass the Reclaiming Congressional Trade Authority Act of 2019, reasserting Congress’ role in trade policy and protecting Americans from unending trade wars and retaliatory tariffs.”

Since July 2018, Section 301 tariffs on China have cost the consumer technology industry more than $10 billion – including $1 billion on 5G-related products, hindering the U.S. in the critical global race for 5G. Tariffs will cost the technology industry nearly $7 billion in Q4 2019 alone — and tariffs will force consumers to pay more for their holiday gifts.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA®is the tech sector. Our members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the largest, most influential tech event on the planet. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

UPCOMING EVENTS


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:10aAmerican pulls 737 MAX flights through early December, still sees approval this year
RE
10:07aAMERICAN AIRLINES : An Update on the Boeing 737 MAX
PU
10:02aHong Kong Suspends Airport Train as Protesters Mass -- 6th Update
DJ
09:49aSOTHEBYS : Singer Ellie Goulding marries art dealer Caspar Jopling
AQ
09:42aASTRAZENECA : Brilinta reduced the risk of cardiovascular events in patients with coronary artery disease and type-2 diabetes in Phase III THEMIS trial
PU
09:32aMEDICINES : 01 Sep 2019The Medicines Company Statement on the 2019 ESC/EAS Guidelines for the Management of Dyslipidaemias
PU
09:16aASTRAZENECA : BRILINTA Reduced the Risk of Cardiovascular Events in Patients With Coronary Artery Disease and Type 2 Diabetes in Phase III THEMIS Trial
BU
09:03aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Sept. 1)
AQ
09:01aMore Tariffs Mean More Taxes, More Trouble for Consumers
BU
08:36aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Big tech or big labor? 2020 Democrats line up with unions
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PACCAR : Truck Makers Apply the Brakes
2China Minmetals unit buys Fanya metal exchange antimony, rare earth stocks
3MTR CORPORATION LIMITED : MTR : Hong Kong Suspends Airport Train as Protesters Mass -- 5th Update
4GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED : Macau casino revenue drops 8.6% in August
5Next rounds of Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods to hit consumers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group