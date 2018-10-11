More Than $100 Million in Cars Displayed for Charity

Protective Film Solutions Rallied More Than $100 Million in Cars to Benefit Tilly’s Life Center

Over the weekend, Protective Film Solutions amassed an impressive lineup of hyper and exotic cars worth more than $100 million at a car show and open house benefitting Tilly’s Life Center. The event took place at the Protective Film Solutions headquarters in Santa Ana, Calif., and brought out thousands of individuals who stood in line for hours to see one-of-a-kind cars from: Bugatti, Pagani, Koenigsegg, McLaren, Porsche, Ferrari and Lamborghini.

The Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo was nestled inside Protective Film Solutions’ headquarters where event goers lined up for hours to get a peek at hyper cars like the one pictured here (Photo: Business Wire)

Kicking off at 3:00 p.m. until the event closed at 7:00 p.m., event goers cruised down Susan street, closed to traffic, to view the extensive lineup of exotic cars. Vendors such as XPEL, Putnam Leasing, LLC, Madico, Inc., Versteiner and Venomrex, VF-Engineering, and US Corp Autogroup as well as Tilly’s Life Center displayed their goods to interested attendees. VIP guests of the event also enjoyed food from Smokehouse BBQ and Mas European Pizza as well as drinks from the following sponsors: MoonGoat Coffee, Towne Park Brew Co., Trust Me Vodka and Condigo 1530. Live music was provided by performers Hanna Eyre, Sabrina Lentini and Adam Lasher.

About TLC:

TLC aims to empower teens to overcome adversity and crises through positive thinking and practice. Effective life tools are taught to students to help them build confidence and increase self-esteem to ultimately give them the power to make the right decisions for themselves and the impact that they have on others. To find out more, please visit www.tillyslifecenter.org.

About Protective Film Solutions:

Our specialty is the application of automotive films. These include clear bra paint protection film (PFF), car wraps, window tint and ceramic paint coatings. Furthermore, services we offer include color change vinyl wraps, printed wraps, advertising wraps, wrap design and invisible ClearPlex windshield protection film. We offer top tier paint correction in order to provide a full service prior to installing film.

Protective Film Solutions has been in business for over 15 years. During this time we have worked with very high profile clients and the world’s most exclusive cars. Thanks to our experience and reliability, we have forged a name in the exotic and hyper car business. From there, our work expands to daily drivers, commercial vehicles, trucks and more. When you opt to work with Protective Film Solutions we guarantee you are selecting the most experienced company in the business with the largest back catalog of successful projects. You can trust your beloved car to us. It will receive the treatment it deserves. To find out more, please visit www.protectivefilmsolutions.com.

