More Than $100 Million in Cars Displayed for Charity

Over the weekend, Protective Film Solutions amassed an impressive lineup
of hyper and exotic cars worth more than $100 million at a car show and
open house benefitting Tilly’s Life Center. The event took place at the
Protective Film Solutions headquarters in Santa Ana, Calif., and brought
out thousands of individuals who stood in line for hours to see
one-of-a-kind cars from: Bugatti, Pagani, Koenigsegg, McLaren, Porsche,
Ferrari and Lamborghini.
The Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo was nestled inside Protective Film Solutions’ headquarters where event goers lined up for hours to get a peek at hyper cars like the one pictured here (Photo: Business Wire)
Kicking off at 3:00 p.m. until the event closed at 7:00 p.m., event
goers cruised down Susan street, closed to traffic, to view the
extensive lineup of exotic cars. Vendors such as XPEL, Putnam Leasing,
LLC, Madico, Inc., Versteiner and Venomrex, VF-Engineering, and US Corp
Autogroup as well as Tilly’s Life Center displayed their goods to
interested attendees. VIP guests of the event also enjoyed food from
Smokehouse BBQ and Mas European Pizza as well as drinks from the
following sponsors: MoonGoat Coffee, Towne Park Brew Co., Trust Me Vodka
and Condigo 1530. Live music was provided by performers Hanna Eyre,
Sabrina Lentini and Adam Lasher.
About TLC:
TLC aims to empower teens to overcome adversity and crises through
positive thinking and practice. Effective life tools are taught to
students to help them build confidence and increase self-esteem to
ultimately give them the power to make the right decisions for
themselves and the impact that they have on others. To find out more,
please visit www.tillyslifecenter.org.
About Protective Film Solutions:
Our specialty is the application of automotive films. These include
clear bra paint protection film (PFF), car wraps, window tint and
ceramic paint coatings. Furthermore, services we offer include color
change vinyl wraps, printed wraps, advertising wraps, wrap design and
invisible ClearPlex windshield protection film. We offer top tier paint
correction in order to provide a full service prior to installing film.
Protective Film Solutions has been in business for over 15 years. During
this time we have worked with very high profile clients and the world’s
most exclusive cars. Thanks to our experience and reliability, we have
forged a name in the exotic and hyper car business. From there, our work
expands to daily drivers, commercial vehicles, trucks and more. When you
opt to work with Protective Film Solutions we guarantee you are
selecting the most experienced company in the business with the largest
back catalog of successful projects. You can trust your beloved car to
us. It will receive the treatment it deserves. To find out more, please
visit www.protectivefilmsolutions.com.
