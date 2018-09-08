More Than 69,000 Students Worldwide to Explore Teamwork and Advanced Technology with FIRST® Tech Challenge ROVER RUCKUS Presented by Qualcomm

FIRST®
(For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), an
international, youth-serving not-for-profit organization, launched its
2018-19 FIRST®
Tech Challenge season with an online game reveal on September 8.
Teams of students and adult mentors gathered at more than 100
international Kickoff events to get a first glimpse of this season’s
space-themed game: ROVER
RUCKUS presented by Qualcomm. An estimated 69,000+ students in 27
countries around the world will participate this season.
FIRST Strategic Partner Qualcomm
Incorporated returns as the Season Presenting Sponsor for the
2018-19 FIRST Tech Challenge season. This season, Qualcomm
technology will allow 7,000 FIRST Tech Challenge teams to create
Android smartphone-controlled robots powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™
mobile platform. This control system technology enables students to
build innovative and advanced robot designs with autonomous and vision
processing features.
In addition to technology, Qualcomm directly supports FIRST events,
programs, and thousands of teams globally. With its commitment to teams
via direct funding and time donated by hundreds of employees, Qualcomm
is doing its part to bring innovation, collaboration, and STEM education
to students all over the world.
“The relevant, real-world technical and leadership skills FIRST
provides for students are critical to the future of invention,” said
Brian Modoff, executive vice president of strategy and M&A at Qualcomm.
“We are proud to return as the FIRST Tech Challenge
Season-Presenting Sponsor for a third year, and are excited to again see
our foundational technologies at work enabling these robot control
systems.”
FIRST Tech Challenge is a widely accessible robotics program for
grades 7 through 12 in which teams design, build, code, and operate
sophisticated robots to play a themed floor game in an alliance format.
Guided by adult coaches and mentors, students develop STEM (science,
technology, engineering, and math) skills and practice engineering
principles, while realizing the value of hard work, innovation, and
working as a team.
In the 2018-19 game, ROVER
RUCKUS, teams work in an alliance to go on a space adventure. The
object of the game is to attain a higher score than the opposing
alliance by descending from the main game structure (the lander),
collecting the scoring elements or minerals from the crater, sorting and
scoring minerals into the cargo hold of the lander, performing
autonomous tasks, and navigating to specific parts of the playing field.
The scoring elements for the game are 60 silver minerals and 90 gold
minerals, and a team-supplied game element, the team marker. The game is
played in three sections: autonomous, driver-controlled, and the end
game. Points are added throughout game play, and penalties are assigned
at the end of the match.
“Nearly 50 years after the first moon landing, this season’s FIRST Tech
Challenge game will inspire a new generation to set their sights on the
mysteries of space – and accomplish what once seemed impossible,” said
Donald E. Bossi, president of FIRST. “By engaging students with
real-world technology and themes, FIRST Tech Challenges helps
young people boost their self-confidence in STEM and build valuable
skills needed to be successful in any career.”
In addition to designing and building robots, FIRST Tech
Challenge participants raise funds, design and market their team brand,
and do community outreach to earn specific awards during the competition
season. High school FIRST participants are eligible to apply for
over $80 million in college scholarships from 200 scholarship provides
through the FIRST
Scholarship Program.
Registration
for teams participating in the 2018-19 season is now open.
Need-based grants supported by generous sponsors are available
for new and returning FIRST Tech Challenge teams.
FIRST Tech Challenge sponsors include Season Presenting Sponsor
Qualcomm, Official Program Sponsor Rockwell Collins, and IoT, CAD and
Collaboration Sponsor PTC.
About Qualcomm
Qualcomm invents breakthrough technologies
that transform how the world connects, computes and communicates. When
we connected the phone to the Internet, the mobile revolution was born.
Today, our inventions are the foundation for life-changing products,
experiences, and industries. As we lead the world to 5G, we envision
this next big change in cellular technology spurring a new era of
intelligent, connected devices and enabling new opportunities in
connected cars, remote delivery of health care services, and the IoT —
including smart cities, smart homes, and wearables. Qualcomm
Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority
of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of
Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our
engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products
and services businesses, including, our QCT semiconductor business. For
more information, visit Qualcomm’s website, OnQ blog, Twitter and
Facebook pages.
About FIRST®
Accomplished
inventor Dean
Kamen founded FIRST® (For
Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) in 1989 to
inspire an appreciation of science and technology in young people. Based
in Manchester, N.H., FIRST designs accessible,
innovative programs to build self-confidence, knowledge, and life skills
while motivating young people to pursue opportunities in science,
technology, and engineering. With support from over 200 of the Fortune
500 companies and more than $80 million in college scholarships, the
not-for-profit organization hosts the FIRST® Robotics
Competition for students in Grades 9-12; FIRST® Tech
Challenge for Grades 7-12; FIRST®LEGO® League for
Grades 4-8; and FIRST® LEGO® League
Jr. for Grades K-4. Gracious
Professionalism® is a way of doing things that encourages
high-quality work, emphasizes the value of others, and respects
individuals and the community. To learn more about FIRST, go
to www.firstinspires.org.
