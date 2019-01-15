More Than Half of IRS Employees to Work During Tax-Filing Season--Update

By Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- More than half of Internal Revenue Service employees will work during the coming tax-filing season, the Treasury Department said Tuesday, as the government tries to implement the 2017 tax law during the partial government shutdown.

The plan dated Jan. 15 calls for 46,052 employees to work, and few of those workers will be paid assuming the shutdown continues. Since the shutdown started in December, the agency has been operating with fewer than 10,000 employees at work, mostly to keep computers running and investigate crimes.

The IRS had 80,265 employees as of Dec. 22.

The agency had been planning a significant staffing surge to prepare for and manage the first tax-filing season under the law that took effect for individuals in tax year 2018. The agency will begin accepting individual tax returns Jan. 28. In a reversal of past practice, the agency will issue tax refunds even if the partial government shutdown continues.

The plan cites a legal rationale for that decision, noting that refunds themselves are paid under a permanent, indefinite appropriation. As with Social Security benefits, the government has concluded it can continue other activities necessary to process those already-funded payments.

Previously, the Trump and Obama administrations argued that they could protect government property -- tax collections -- but not refunds during a government shutdown.

The IRS's filing-season plan calls for 57.4% of its workforce to be on the job, more than the 43.5% called for in a similar agency plan, which was prepared for an extended shutdown that didn't happen a year ago.

Thousands of employees will answer phones during the tax-filing season, according to the plan. The IRS hasn't issued any updated details about how quickly taxpayers should expect to reach an employee if they call a toll-free line or how quickly refunds will be issued.

"IRS employees want to work. But the hard, cold reality is that they've already missed a paycheck and soon they'll be asked to work for free for as long as the shutdown lasts," Tony Reardon, president of the National Treasury Employees Union, said in a statement. "I'm worried that highly trained IRS employees will consider quitting so they can get a job that actually comes with a paycheck."

Audits and collections that aren't automated will remain shut down, according to the plan. Training and other administrative functions will remain shut, with employees furloughed. The plan does, however, include some audit employees who help ensure that the IRS doesn't miss legal deadlines.

