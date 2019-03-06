More Than Half of RSA Attendees Surveyed Plan to Increase Their Mobile Cybersecurity Investment in the Next 12 Months

Lookout,
the leader in securing the post-perimeter world, today announced the
results of the Lookout Post-Perimeter Security Survey, which revealed a
majority of RSA attendees surveyed plan to spend more on mobile security
in the coming year. Since critical data has moved to the cloud,
employees are able to access it from any network, wherever they are in
the world. In fact, 76 percent of survey respondents access corporate
data from personal mobile devices and/or public WiFi networks.
“Mobility, SaaS and cloud computing are enabling end users to access
corporate data from any device and any location, rendering traditional
perimeter security ineffective,” said Santosh Krishnan, Chief Product
Officer, Lookout. “So it is not surprising that, in this post-perimeter
era, an overwhelming majority of respondents have accessed corporate
data from personal mobile devices or through public WiFi networks. This
is concerning, as attacks, like phishing, have evolved to take advantage
of the fact that existing perimeter protections no longer have
visibility into user traffic. Enterprises need to adopt a post-perimeter
security architecture to secure access to their corporate data.”
Key findings from the Lookout Post-Perimeter Security Survey include:
-
Growing mobile cybersecurity incidents -- 1 in 10 RSA attendees
report that their organization has experienced a mobile cybersecurity
incident or breach in the past 12 months; however, according to the Verizon
Mobile Security Index 2019 (MSI), 1 in 3 companies admitted they’d
suffered a compromise in which a mobile device played a role. In fact,
according to the Verizon
report, the number of companies admitting they’d suffered a
compromise in which a mobile device played a role went up from 27% in
the 2018 report to 33% this time around.
-
Increasing mobile security investment -- 52 percent of RSA
attendees plan to increase their mobile security spend in the next 12
months, underscoring a growing awareness of mobile security risk.
-
Mobile security habits -- 76 percent of RSA attendees have
accessed their corporate network, corporate email or corporate cloud
services from a personally-owned mobile device or tablet.
Additionally, 76 percent of RSA attendees have accessed their
corporate network, corporate email or corporate cloud services from a
public WiFi network, such as a coffee shop, airport or hotel. Mixing
personal and public environments with corporate data can be a source
of significant security risk and is responsible for the erosion of
traditional network perimeter security.
-
Focus on securing connections to corporate email, messaging apps
and storage -- Most commonly, RSA attendees reported using their
mobile devices to access corporate email (85%), messaging, such as
Slack (53%), and storage services, such as Google Drive or Box (43%)
