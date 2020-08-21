More Than Just a Reality Show Star: Manisha Dass

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “In September of 2018, my cousin who is also one of my best friends came across a casting call post on Instagram for Indian Matchmaking. He managed to pretty easily convince me to send in an application - given that we had basically tried everything to find me a partner, but this. We had nothing to lose, and possibly everything to gain. Due to a lot of personal grief and loss I had gone through earlier that year, I was seeking change and positivity. We created my first ever biodata and this was followed by several interviews with the show's production team. In April of 2019, I was informed that I was selected for the show. I met with Sima Taparia from Mumbai (the matchmaker) via FaceTime, and before I knew it was flying to Austin to meet my match.”

Although the intention of the show was to introduce the cast to partners for long term relationships/marriage, this did not pan out as anticipated for Manisha and her match, Vyasar Ganesan. Nevertheless, Manisha is grateful for the significant lessons she has learned about herself as a single South Asian millennial. Being part of Indian Matchmaking has launched her into somewhat of a celebrity status with fans, well-wishers, and prospective eligible bachelors from all over the world.



“I went on the show hoping to find love and get married. When I started this journey, I had no idea the whirlwind I was in store for. The show has received so much attention and love globally. And in the process, I have learned so much about myself. I am more familiar with my heart's compass and the direction in which I want to go when it comes to . I've gotten to do so much introspection and learn that while getting married and finding love is great - finding love and getting married to the right person is really what I'm after.”



But being a part of Indian Matchmaking is just a tiny part of who Manisha is. She has a master’s in Public Administration and a Master’s in Occupational Therapy and currently works in the public health sphere, aiming to blend humanism and science in an effort to truly make the world a better place. She volunteers regularly, tutoring Spanish to local high school kids and also with the homeless and refugee community in the Triangle area. Though she was born in the United States, Manisha considers herself a global citizen - and is fluent in four languages to prove it.



Manisha has proven that love and self-discovery can happen at any age, and she is single-handedly dismantling the misconception, especially in the South Asian world, that if you are beyond a certain age, you cannot find love or get married.



Manisha hopes that her appearance on Indian Matchmaking will help to spark broader conversations about hope, change, and love against the backdrop of long-held South Asian cultural traditions that affect love and marriage. She explains to WUNC in North Carolina (her home state), “Change really is only going to happen if we can talk about the issues, and it's nice to see that this show has, you know, kind of sparked a lot of these conversations. For so long, it's been easier to kind of brush it under the carpet as a cultural sort of habit and not really talk about it, and it's really great to see that people are coming forward and having conversations about it.”



Here are a few ways to get connected to Manisha:



Instagram: www.instagram.com/luvmanisha



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/luvmanisha

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/manisha-dass-181365173/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/manishadass83

Contact:

Shazir Mucklai

Imperium Group

shazir@imperium-pr.com