Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

More Than Just a Reality Show Star: Manisha Dass

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 02:27pm EDT

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “In September of 2018, my cousin who is also one of my best friends came across a casting call post on Instagram for Indian Matchmaking. He managed to pretty easily convince me to send in an application - given that we had basically tried everything to find me a partner, but this. We had nothing to lose, and possibly everything to gain. Due to a lot of personal grief and loss I had gone through earlier that year, I was seeking change and positivity. We created my first ever biodata and this was followed by several interviews with the show's production team. In April of 2019, I was informed that I was selected for the show. I met with Sima Taparia from Mumbai (the matchmaker) via FaceTime, and before I knew it was flying to Austin to meet my match.”

Although the intention of the show was to introduce the cast to partners for long term relationships/marriage, this did not pan out as anticipated for Manisha and her match, Vyasar Ganesan. Nevertheless, Manisha is grateful for the significant lessons she has learned about herself as a single South Asian millennial. Being part of Indian Matchmaking has launched her into somewhat of a celebrity status with fans, well-wishers, and prospective eligible bachelors from all over the world.

“I went on the show hoping to find love and get married. When I started this journey, I had no idea the whirlwind I was in store for. The show has received so much attention and love globally. And in the process, I have learned so much about myself. I am more familiar with my heart's compass and the direction in which I want to go when it comes to . I've gotten to do so much introspection and learn that while getting married and finding love is great - finding love and getting married to the right person is really what I'm after.”

But being a part of Indian Matchmaking is just a tiny part of who Manisha is. She has a master’s in Public Administration and a Master’s in Occupational Therapy and currently works in the public health sphere, aiming to blend humanism and science in an effort to truly make the world a better place. She volunteers regularly, tutoring Spanish to local high school kids and also with the homeless and refugee community in the Triangle area. Though she was born in the United States, Manisha considers herself a global citizen - and is fluent in four languages to prove it. 

Manisha has proven that love and self-discovery can happen at any age, and she is single-handedly dismantling the misconception, especially in the South Asian world, that if you are beyond a certain age, you cannot find love or get married.

Manisha hopes that her appearance on Indian Matchmaking will help to spark broader conversations about hope, change, and love against the backdrop of long-held South Asian cultural traditions that affect love and marriage. She explains to WUNC in North Carolina (her home state), “Change really is only going to happen if we can talk about the issues, and it's nice to see that this show has, you know, kind of sparked a lot of these conversations. For so long, it's been easier to kind of brush it under the carpet as a cultural sort of habit and not really talk about it, and it's really great to see that people are coming forward and having conversations about it.” 

Here are a few ways to get connected to Manisha:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/luvmanisha

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/luvmanisha

LinkedIn:  https://www.linkedin.com/in/manisha-dass-181365173/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/manishadass83 

Contact:
Shazir Mucklai
Imperium Group
shazir@imperium-pr.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:17pAG Nessel Joins Coalition Challenging Trump Administration's Authorization of LNG Rail Transportation
PU
03:17pAgencies issue statement providing additional information for certain Bank Secrecy Act due diligence requirements
PU
03:17pAIRWAY MEDIX S A : Raport bieżący nr 18/2020
PU
03:17pAIRWAY MEDIX S A : Raport bieżący nr 17/2020
PU
03:17pPRESS RELEASE | AUGUST 21, 2020 Survey to Measure 2020 Census Online Response Satisfaction The U.S. Census Bureau announced the new 2020 Census User Experience Survey to measure how satisfied respondents were with the online 2020 Census questionnaire.
PU
03:17pAIRWAY MEDIX S A : Raport bieżący nr 16/2020
PU
03:17pCHURCHILL CAPITAL INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Churchill Capital Corp III - CCXX
BU
03:16pVoice and Speech Analytics Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2019-2023)| The Rising Demand for Emotion Analytics to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
03:12pAgencies Issue Statement on Bank Secrecy Act Due Diligence Requirements for Customers Who May Be Considered Politically Exposed Persons
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Top FDA official says would resign if agency rubber-stamps an unproven COVID-19 vaccine
2KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED : KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY : Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 ..
3MEITUAN DIANPING : MEITUAN DIANPING : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, ..
4BOOZT AB (PUBL) : BOOZT AB :'s Half year report, January 1 - June 30 2020
5PINDUODUO INC. : China's Pinduoduo operating loss widens, U.S. shares set to slide

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group