More Than the Bottom Line: Business for Peace Announces the 2019 Award Winners Celebrated for Delivering Opportunities for Women, Minorities and Diverse and Disadvantaged Groups

03/20/2019 | 04:30am EDT

The Oslo Business for Peace Award is given to inspiring business leaders who have put society first.

2019’s winners are: Dr Agbor Ashumanyi Ako, medical director of GiftedMom, Alice Laugher, CEO of Committed to Good and Hamdi Ulukaya, founder and CEO of Chobani. These three are at the helm of companies which have a broader view than the bottom line and see business as a tool for change. The award boasts an impressive list of previous winners, including Sir Richard Branson (Virgin) and Paul Polman (Unilever).

A committee of Nobel Laureates in peace and economics selected this year’s Honourees, following a nomination process through the ICC, PRI, UNDP, and UNGC. “These Honourees have created enterprises with significant social impact” comments Business for Peace Founder, Per L. Saxegaard. “They have worked to counteract inequalities, encouraging inclusion and democratising access to health, aid and work. Through business they promote human rights, contribute to sustaining peace and help build environments in which human potential can flourish.”

Agbor Ashumanyi Ako is the medical director of GiftedMom, a Cameroon-based digital health platform that gives pregnant women and mothers across Africa access to vital health information. As a digital-first platform GiftedMom can expand faster than traditional healthcare systems and aims to reach 10 million women in the next five years. The award-winning app has significantly improved both pregnancy check-up attendance and vaccination turnouts.

Alice Laugher is the CEO of CTG, Committed to Good, which provides employment and logistics services to development programmes in fragile and conflict-affected countries. From running Ebola treatment clinics in Liberia, to food distribution in Afghanistan and South Sudan, assisting refugees in Libya, and rebuilding government constitution in Somalia, the work of CTG is as diverse as our world's issues.

Hamdi Ulukaya is the founder and CEO of Chobani, the number one Greek yoghurt in America. Chobani has over 2,000 employees, 30 percent of which are legally resettled immigrants and refugees. Ulukaya has created a corporate culture in which everyone is welcome and has an opportunity to thrive. Ulukaya has also taken a leadership role in the global business community to encourage action to tackle the refugee crisis.

For information, quotes and imagery: media pack


© Business Wire 2019
