Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

More countries agree to test Chinese vaccines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/05/2020 | 12:54pm EDT

Four more countries have agreed to run late-stage clinical tests of coronavirus vaccine candidates from China National Biotec Group and Sinovac Biotech -- as China steps up its efforts in the global race.

Serbia and Pakistan are among the new countries agreeing to Phase 3 trials.

The two companies are seeking more data overseas as new cases dwindle in China.

CNBG's vice president Zhang Yuntao said its Phase 3 trials are expected to involve 50,000 people in about 10 countries.

He added that foreign countries have expressed interest in ordering a combined 500 million doses of its vaccines.

Trials have already begun in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Peru, Morocco, Argentina, and Jordan.

CNBG is expected to be able to produce 300 million doses of vaccine a year once it upgrades manufacturing techniques.

And Zhang says it is working on a plan to raise its annual capacity to 1 billion doses.

Sinovac's vaccine candidate, CoronaVac, is currently being tested in Brazil and Indonesia.

It has also obtained approvals from two other countries for Phase 3 trials.

That's according to their senior director of global strategy Helen Yang - who declined to name the countries as the information is still confidential.

China has already authorized the vaccine candidates from Sinovac and CNBG for emergency use in high-risk groups such as medical workers - despite the final stage of trials still being underway.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.09% 88.1231 Delayed Quote.31.17%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.11% 6.2765 Delayed Quote.39.15%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 74.42 Delayed Quote.24.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:15pBSEE HURRICANE LAURA ACTIVITY FINAL REPORT : September 5, 2020
PU
01:10p'KEEP CALM AND SUPPORT BARNIER' : French minister denies Brexit negotiator sidelined
RE
01:07pU.S. CDC reports coronavirus deaths increase by 986 to 187,159
RE
12:54pMore countries agree to test Chinese vaccines
RE
12:25pU.S. Republicans join call to delay vote on Trump pick to head Latam bank
RE
12:19pTIM CEO says not a problem to develop 5G without Huawei
RE
11:25aFDA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION : Leafree
PU
11:19aBosnian Tesla fan impatient for Cybertruck release builds a lookalike
RE
11:06aTrump administration weighs blacklisting China's chipmaker SMIC
RE
10:05aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : COVID-19 sends most G20 members into negative GDP growth, except China
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ETSY, INC. : Etsy gets into S&P 500, Tesla does not
2MODERNA, INC. : Vaccine developer Moderna could slow COVID-19 trials to add at-risk minorities
3SANOFI FRANCE CHIEF: future COVID-19 vaccine seen below 10 euros
4TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. : Italian prime minister says Mediaset could join planned broadband network
5SANOFI : SANOFI FRANCE CHIEF: future COVID-19 vaccine seen below 10 euros

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group