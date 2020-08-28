More heat-related deaths, mainly in long-term care

At 1,307, the number of deaths among long-term care users was well above the average of 951 deaths in weeks 20 to 32 inclusive. These were primarily people receiving institutional care in nursing and care homes. The discrepancy was smaller among the rest of the population.

Mainly more deaths among the over-80s

During the heat wave, mortality was mainly higher among people over the age of 80. In week 33, there were 23 percent more deaths (343) among the over-80s than average in the preceding weeks. The majority of these people (290) had been receiving long-term care.

Among 65 to 79-year-olds, mortality was 11 percent higher (94 deaths) and among 50 to 64-year-olds it was up by 23 percent (65 deaths). In these groups as well, the increase among long-term care users was higher than among the rest of the population. No excess mortality was observed among people under the age of 50 in week 33.

In relative terms, mortality among people over 80 during the 2020 heat wave (219 per 100 thousand inhabitants in week 33) was slightly higher than during the 2019 heat wave (212 per 100 thousand inhabitants in week 30), but lower than mortality during the long heat wave in week 30 of 2006 (284 per 100 thousand inhabitants).

Smallest increase in the southern Netherlands

The excess deaths during the heat wave (week 33) mainly occurred in the western (+25 percent), northern (+20 percent) and eastern (+19 percent) parts of the country. In the south, the difference with previous weeks was less substantial (+7 percent). This part of the Netherlands had a higher mortality rate during the first nine weeks of the coronavirus epidemic.

In all parts of the country, the increase was relatively stronger among long-term care users than among the rest of the population. In the west of the country, the increase was largest among long-term care users: the number of deaths in this part of the country was up by one-half during the heat wave in week 33 compared to the average over the previous weeks.

Elevated mortality also still seen in week 34

For week 34 (17 to 23 August inclusive), the estimated number of deaths stands at 2,850. This is lower than in week 33 (3,172) but still higher than in the weeks before the heat wave. For weeks 33 and 34, the municipal health services (GGD) reported 26 and 21 confirmed COVID-19 deaths to RIVM respectively (as at 25 August). This means the excess mortality is almost entirely due to the higher maximum temperatures.

The excess mortality during the heat wave followed 13 weeks of relatively low mortality. Prior to this, mortality was elevated for nine weeks on account of the coronavirus epidemic. In weeks 11 to 19 of 2020, the estimated number of deaths in excess of the average during a similar-length period without a coronavirus pandemic stood at almost 9 thousand.

Show datatable Deaths registered weekly Hide datatable Deaths registered weekly 1 2746 3343 3062 3103 2 2834 3359 3262 3364 3 2770 3364 3152 3154 4 2747 3322 3179 3045 5 2838 3403 3139 3162 6 2819 3513 3183 3193 7 2841 3660 3254 3198 8 2856 3691 3220 2958 9 2880 3937 3065 3096 10 2920 4092 3172 3103 11 2762 3733 3225 3216 12 2920 3430 3043 3612 13 2867 3225 3013 4458 14 2646 3040 2898 5084 15 2743 2860 2902 4977 16 2684 2760 3036 4299 17 2576 2663 2956 3905 18 2559 2645 2806 3378 19 2591 2641 2772 2981 20 2450 2606 2821 2772 21 2349 2674 2873 2768 22 2404 2776 2730 2724 23 2511 2679 2734 2681 24 2682 2557 2647 2691 25 2526 2601 2692 2690 26 2390 2619 2836 2659 27 2722 2726 2725 2633 28 2508 2671 2761 2610 29 2829 2704 2586 2519 30 3046 2767 3006 2666 31 2352 2760 2731 2640 32 2332 2745 2629 2623 33 2342 2605 2613 3172 34 2396 2612 2617 2828 35 2375 2527 2783 36 2379 2613 2553 37 2633 2539 2642 38 2382 2706 2580 39 2292 2696 2751 40 2278 2806 2717 41 2301 2760 2912 42 2394 2739 2879 43 2407 2671 2867 44 2370 2815 2856 45 2555 2798 3015 46 2559 2761 3060 47 2550 2859 3023 48 2592 2907 3045 49 2542 2968 3018 50 2564 3017 3161 51 2726 3041 3253 52 2683 2901 3028 *Provisional figures. Week 34 of 2020 is an estimate.

From 5 to 17 August 2020, an official national heat wave was measured in the Netherlands. This was a relatively long period (13 days) which included nine tropical days. Research has shown that mortality rises with the temperature (see also this news release). During the heat waves in 2018 and 2019, this connection was not as clear as in 2006, when there were several heat waves.