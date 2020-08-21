Log in
More layoffs at Global News Montreal: the station loses its anchor

08/21/2020 | 10:10am EDT

After having lost ten percent of permanent positions at Global Montreal earlier this summer, Corus announced an additional layoff, senior anchor Jamie Orchard has left the station as of August 20. Jamie Orchard has been with Global for 23 years.

'The union of employees would like to thank Jamie for her numerous years of service. Jamie is an excellent journalist who always approached every subject with great professionalism. She is a model for ethical journalism. We are also losing an important voice and key connection between our newsroom and Montreal's English-speaking community' declared Anne Leclair, president of the Union local.

The Union reiterates the importance of local news coverage and is sorry to see more jobs cuts in the sector.

'We've lost a lot of positions over the years. We need new models for funding traditional media outlets so we can serve our communities with adequate journalistic resources. Our democracy depends on strong local news coverage' concludes Anne Leclair.

With 122 000 members in Quebec, CUPEQuebec represents 7180 workers in the communications sector. CUPEis also the largest union in the Quebec Federation of Labour.

Disclaimer

CUPE - Canadian Union of Public Employees published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 14:09:05 UTC
