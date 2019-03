By David Harrison and Paul Kiernan

President Trump said Friday he intends to nominate Stephen Moore for a spot on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Mr. Moore, a critic of the central bank and its chairman, Jerome Powell, is a commentator for CNN, a fellow at the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, and a former writer for The Wall Street Journal's editorial page. Mr. Moore frequently writes opinion pieces on economic matters. Here is a sample of his views on the Fed and economic policy.

On the Powell Fed

"I think the Fed is a disaster," Mr. Moore said in a December interview with The Wall Street Journal, shortly after the Fed raised short-term rates for the fourth time last year, which he said risked snuffing out economic growth. "I think they're responsible for three trillion dollars in lost wealth and rate increases that made zero sense. They should be, in my opinion, cutting interest rates, not raising them."

"I think Powell should resign. I think he's totally incompetent," Mr. Moore said.

"Everyone's saying he has to be independent. Well what do we do when we have someone who's at the Fed who doesn't know what he's doing? Or who has acted so contrary to American's interests?"

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed on March 13, Mr. Moore and his co-author, Louis Woodhill, blamed the Fed's 2018 rate increases for the market turbulence that hit the world at the end of last year.

Mr. Moore didn't always feel this way. In September 2015, as the Fed deliberated whether to raise rates for the first time since the financial crisis, he said he was "very much in favor of a rate increase."

"I think it actually would help the economy," he said in an interview on Fox Business Network.

On Monetary Policy

"I think we should have a discussion in this country about whether we need a Fed," Mr. Moore said in the Journal interview. "Why not just have a rule? A very simple price rule, and just make sure the Fed carries it out, and take as much discretion away from the Fed as possible."

To Mr. Moore, a major goal of Fed policy should be to support the value of the dollar. He has called for tying the central bank's interest rates to an index of commodity prices as a way to stabilize the value of the currency and prices. Higher commodity prices would be a signal of higher inflation and call for Fed rate increases while lower commodity prices should call for loosed monetary policy, he wrote in his March 13 op-ed.

On the Dollar

Mr. Moore is an advocate for a strong dollar, arguing that a strong currency keeps inflation in check, helps American consumers and creates jobs. His take is at odds with Mr. Trump, who has called for a weaker dollar as a way to support American exports. In a 2018 article in Investor's Business Daily co-written with Lawrence Kudlow, now director of the National Economic Council, and economist Arthur Laffer, Mr. Moore acknowledged that a strong dollar could widen the trade deficit. "But so what?" he wrote. "A return to King Dollar will bring a lot more jobs, wage increases and investment flows back into the United States."

On Inflation Dynamics

Mr. Moore has expressed skepticism about some of textbook models of monetary policy. For instance, he is disparaging of the theory that faster economic growth tends to push up inflation. The last couple of years of strong growth, low unemployment and tepid inflation have invalidated that theory, he said in his December interview. "Growth does not cause inflation and yet a lot of economists over at the Fed apparently believe it does," he said.

In an Aug. 27, 2018 op-ed for the Washington Times, he disparaged the so-called Phillips curve, the theory that there is an inverse relationship between unemployment and inflation. The model animates much of the thinking at the Fed and in mainstream economics. He called it a "1970s intellectual cul-de-sac."

On Trump Administration's Tax Cuts

Mr. Moore is a vocal supporter of the Trump administration's tax cuts, saying they will provide lasting economic growth by encouraging businesses to invest and hire. "The fact that the tax cuts are just sinking in means we should get even higher growth rates for the next several years at least," he wrote in a May 2018 op-ed for the Washington Times.

On Stimulus During Downturns

Mr. Moore has also expressed skepticism about stimulus measures during downturns. In theory, lower interest rates or a burst of government spending can jump-start demand and pull an economy out of recession. But Mr. Moore has argued that these so-called Keynesian methods are responsible for Japan's long economic slump. In a 2014 Washington Times op-ed co-written by Mr. Kudlow, Mr. Moore wrote that the disappointing recovery following the financial crisis can be blamed on "the White House and the Fed, and the discredited Keynesian model that government spending, debt, and cheap money are the way to restore growth."

