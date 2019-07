There were 8.0 million visits to Britain from overseas in the first quarter, up 1% year-on-year, the Office for National Statistics said.

Their spending totalled 4.3 billion pounds ($5.4 billion), down 5% on a year ago.

British residents made 13.6 million visits abroad in the first quarter, a 2% increase on a year previously. Their spending was unchanged at 8.5 billion pounds.

