Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

More resignations at Singapore firm linked to Newcastle United bidders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 12:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Premier League - Newcastle United v Aston Villa

Several directors resigned from a Singaporean firm linked to bidders for soccer club Newcastle United on Tuesday, the latest hiatus for the bidding group since Reuters reported doctored photos of Barack Obama were among various suspect claims it had made.

The resignations from consultancy Axington, owned by Singaporean cousins Terence and Nelson Loh, included its chairman, Chinese jeweller Evangeline Shen, according to filings with the exchange.

The Lohs and Shen are the co-founders of newly formed Bellagraph Nova Group (BN Group), which said last month it was in advanced talks to buy Newcastle. It has described itself as a "conglomerate" with turnover last year of $12 billion.

The board exits follow the former U.S. ambassador to Singapore's decision to quit the firm as its stock price sank last week and came as the company said it plans to make "strategic changes" in its "business direction".

Reuters reported on Aug 22 that BN Group had admitted to doctoring photos of former U.S. President Obama in marketing materials and had released other information about the group prematurely or in error.

Local Singapore media subsequently reported other inconsistencies in claims made on the group's website, press releases and social media posts, which the firm said "appears to be the result of the actions of certain errant individuals".

Many of those press releases have since been deleted, its social media accounts have been deactivated and a password is now required to view BN Group's website.

In other recent developments, luxury jewellery brand Bulgari has refuted the group's claims of a business association, and Singapore's Business Times newspaper reported some regional investors were trying to withdraw investments from other BN group entities.

BN Group did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment. It was quoted by the Straits Times newspaper saying it will appoint independent legal counsel to investigate the posting of the marketing material and will not address any further media queries until investigations are completed.

The Singapore Exchange's regulatory arm last week called for a probe of Axington's directors "in light of recent developments", shortly before the company postponed a shareholder meeting saying it needed time to review its plans.

At that meeting, shareholders had been due to vote on switching Axington's business to medical services and robotics, and change its name to NETX, a firm that BN Group had heavily marketed as one of its entities.

Also among Tuesday's four resignations was executive director Marjory Loh, Terence Loh's sister, who cited "recent intense public scrutiny on the company" for stepping down, according to filings with the Singapore Exchange.

A spokeswoman for Singapore's corporate regulator ACRA has also said it is taking enforcement action on two other companies linked to the Lohs for not filing annual returns.

(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Neil Fullick)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXCELASIA INC. -13.64% 0.19 End-of-day quote.331.82%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE -0.90% 392.8 Real-time Quote.-5.17%
SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED -1.15% 8.61 End-of-day quote.-2.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:02aIndia's factory activity grows for first time in five months in August
RE
12:58aNasdaq ends higher while S&P 500 posts biggest August gain since 1986
RE
12:56aAustralia central bank holds rates, expands bank funding scheme
RE
12:52aIndonesia's July foreign visitor arrivals plunge 89% year-on-year
RE
12:45aMore resignations at Singapore firm linked to Newcastle United bidders
RE
12:42aWalmart unveils membership service with free delivery, no lines
RE
12:41aOil prices rise on falling U.S. dollar
RE
12:34aIndonesia August inflation eases to 1.32% year-on-year, new 20-year low
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Zoom forecasts sales surge as video conferencing becomes a daily routine
3SWORD GROUP SE : SWORD GROUP: Availability of the 2020 Interim Financial Report
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : surveillance can boost output and possibly limit unions - study
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Not all gloom for aviation training as MAX, cargo fleets beckon
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group