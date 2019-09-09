More safety on the roads: HELLA showcases new lighting solutions at NUFAM 2019 more

The automotive supplier HELLA will be presenting new lighting solutions and various product enhancements designed to increase active safety in road traffic at the NUFAM trade fair (Hall 2, Stand D206) for the commercial vehicle sector in Karlsruhe/Germany from 26 to 29 September 2019. Because electrification is becoming increasingly important in the trailer sector, HELLA is also presenting its current electronics portfolio consisting of intelligent battery sensors, actuators, rocker switches and angular position sensors.

Since November 2017, the ECE R48 regulation has stipulated that trailers are to be fitted with side direction indicators in order to make all traffic following and that approaching from the side, cyclists and also pedestrians well aware of any imminent turning off of a vehicle. Consequently, HELLA has further developed the modular rear combination lamp for trailers and now offers it with an integrated electronic module for controlling the flashing of LED side marker lights ('Flash SMLR'). Also already integrated in the rear combination lamp is a monitoring of the direction indicators (ballast unit). This is done in accordance with DIN 13207.

One example of how HELLA has worked to make trailers more visible in the dark and at dusk is its development of the autonomous parking lighting system called Park Safety Fix (PS-Fix). The system consists of a battery-supported power source that makes it possible to actively illuminate trailers without a towing vehicle. The first series model was presented for the first time at the IAA Commercial Vehicles 2018 and will be available for sale from January 2020.

HELLA also offers a selection of warning lamps and beacons aimed at increasing safety during transport or when commercial vehicles are being loaded or unloaded. At NUFAM 2019, the company will be presenting yet another innovation, the K-LED Rebelution, which marries together design and state-of-the-art EdgeLight technology in a single product. The light is visible through a circumferential, ring-shaped light band. With its black design and a height of about 60 mm, the warning lamp blends seamlessly into the vehicle silhouette. The K-LED Rebelution generates an instantly visible 360° signal that can be seen from far off in the distance. It is available as either a flashing or a rotating signal. This allows road users to be warned at an early stage and safety throughout all manner of work procedures is therefore significantly increased. A further highlight in the category of warning lamps comes in the shape of the new corner modules, which can be mounted in corner positions at the front and rear of the vehicle thanks to their flat design, thus achieving complete 360-degree coverage.

The HELLA VISIOTECH technology also helps to increase occupational safety. This is so because it enables danger zones to be visually marked or demarcated at any time as required. In the SL60 LED warning lamp, which is particularly suitable for use during manoeuvring, the light beams of the LEDs converge to such an extent by means of the special lens optic with the result that a strip-shaped warning line is projected onto the ground. These projected lines can also be used for simpler vehicle navigation. The warning lamp is available both for original equipment manufacturers and also on the independent aftermarket.

For those wishing to convert from halogen to LED technology, HELLA offers practical solutions, for example with the new ECO18 and ECO26 LED work lights. Thanks to their compact size and universal shape, the ECO series can replace almost all the usual halogen headlamps. In addition, they have a light performance of 1,350 or 2,000 lumens and yet a power consumption of only 18 or 26 watts. The ECO18 LED work light is also available as a reversing light.

Visit HELLA at NUFAM from 26 September to 29 September 2019 and experience the technologies of the future in Hall 2, Stand D206.