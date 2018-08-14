More than 1,800 community-development professionals to convene in Louisville, boosting local economy by $2.7 million

Louisville, KY, Aug. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An estimated $2.7 million boost will come to the Louisville economy when community-development professionals from around the country convene in the city for the NeighborWorks Training Institute Aug. 20-24. The weeklong event is hosted by the Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp. (known as NeighborWorks America), a national, congressionally chartered nonprofit that creates opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives and strengthen their communities.



Along with nearly 100 affordable-housing, community-development and nonprofit-management classes, the event will feature a convening for NeighborWorks’ Sustainable Business Initiative, which seeks to help nonprofits establish sustainable sources of income so they can continue to fulfill their missions despite changing economies and increasing competition for grants and philanthropy.



“I’m excited about bringing the NeighborWorks Training Institute to Louisville,” said Marietta Rodriguez, a national leader in the housing and community development field who became president and CEO of NeighborWorks America on Aug. 13. “We anticipate a great week of learning and networking opportunities.”



NeighborWorks network organizations in Louisville are New Directions Housing Corp. and The Housing Partnership.



The NeighborWorks Training Institute is supported in Louisville by a variety of partners, including JPMorgan Chase Foundation, Wells Fargo Housing Foundation, Bank of America, HUD, Citi, Bank of the West, BB&T, Capital One, and Fifth Third Bank.



In addition to the training institute, NeighborWorks organizations work every day to serve Louisville and the region. In fiscal year 2017, NeighborWorks organizations in Kentucky generated nearly $259 million in total direct investment, provided more than 10,500 housing and counseling services, and counseled and educated nearly 6,000 customers.



Last year, NeighborWorks America awarded more than 17,000 training certificates across all disciplines to staff members at approximately 2,400 organizations across the country.



About NeighborWorks America

For nearly 40 years, Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp. (d/b/a NeighborWorks America), a national, nonpartisan nonprofit, has created opportunities for people to improve their lives and strengthen their communities by providing access to homeownership and to safe and affordable rental housing. In the last five years, NeighborWorks organizations have generated more than $34 billion in reinvestment in these communities. NeighborWorks America is the nation's leading trainer of community development and affordable housing professionals.



