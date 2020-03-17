Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

More than 4,500 Delta flight attendants request unpaid leave in April: document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 07:29pm EDT
An airport worker guides a Delta Air Lines Airus A319 plane on the tarmac at LAX in Los Angeles

Delta Air Lines has received over 4,500 requests from flight attendants for voluntary unpaid leave in April, according to a March 14 paper seen by Reuters.

People familiar with the matter said the move was prompted by the depressed travel demand caused by the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

The number of take-ups has now topped 5,000 since the window for requests was extended, they said.

Flight attendants can also bid until March 30 for voluntary leave in the month of May, for May and June, or for May, June and July, according to a separate memo seen by Reuters. Delta, with some 25,000 flight attendants, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:45pFed moves to backstop funding for U.S. companies as coronavirus fallout spreads
RE
07:42pCats, PJs, alien eyes unwelcome as work video calling boom prompts new etiquette
RE
07:38pSpain unveils 'unprecedented' 200 billion euros coronavirus package
RE
07:37pIDAHO FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : crop researcher dies in avalanche
PU
07:29pMORE THAN 4,500 DELTA FLIGHT ATTENDANTS REQUEST UNPAID LEAVE IN APRIL : document
RE
07:23pCredit Suisse sees 2020 economic contraction in Mexico of 4%
RE
07:20pFed officials flag possible further steps in Fed crisis response
RE
07:18pCorrection to the Economic Rescue Story
DJ
07:16pInvestors Hunt for Corporate-Bond Winners in Coronavirus Economy -- Update
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
2As China's coronavirus outbreak eases, a wary return to shops for consumers
3BILIBILI INC. : Bilibili Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
4CELESTICA INC. : CELESTICA : withdraws guidance after some offices are forced to close over COVID-19
5LG ELECTRONICS INC. : LG ELECTRONICS : Nollywood actor calls out LG over damaged N500K TV

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group