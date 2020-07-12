More than 70 workers test positive for COVID-19 on an English farm

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Around 200 people employed to
pick crops at a farm near Malvern in England's West Midlands
region have been told to self isolate after 73 of them tested
positive for COVID-19, Public Health England (PHE) and
Herefordshire Council said on Sunday.
The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases across Britain
each day has been falling from a peak of more than 6,000 in
April to 650 in the latest figures released on Sunday, despite
wider availability of testing.
However, there have been local outbreaks, with a significant
number linked to meat packing plants.
The AS Green and Co farm site has been placed in lockdown to
try to contain the outbreak, which follows other clusters of
cases at food producers, PHE and Herefordshire Council said.
During the harvest season, workers who pick and pack
vegetables, live in mobile homes based on the farm.
Katie Spence, PHE Midlands Health Protection Director, said
the company had put infection control measures in place to try
to reduce the risk of staff becoming exposed to COVID-19.
"Despite these measures, a small number of workers became
symptomatic earlier this week and they and a few close contacts
among the workforce were tested initially and found to be
positive," she said.
"As we have seen a global trend of large food producers
being subject to outbreaks, as a precautionary measure, the
decision was made to test the entire workforce."
She said the initial results showed a significant percentage
of positive cases, despite the individuals being asymptomatic.
Herefordshire Council said it was arranging food and
essential supplies for the residents while they self-isolated.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)