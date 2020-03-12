Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

More than half German firms hit by coronavirus effects - Ifo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 04:03am EDT

Some 56% of German companies are suffering negative effects from the coronavirus epidemic, Munich's Ifo institute said on Thursday, with the tourism and hospitality sectors hit hardest.

Fears of recession in Europe's biggest economy have grown since the outbreak of the coronavirus and the government has warned that export-oriented industries will suffer from disruptions to supply chains.

Some 63% of companies in the manufacturing sector said they were negatively affected, with most citing cancelled or postponed business trips as the main factor. About half cited problems with raw materials or parts.

About half of companies in the service sector also said they were hit, mainly due to a decline in demand and the cancellation of bookings, trade fairs and conferences.

Almost 96% of firms in the tourism sector and 79% of those in the hospitality sector were hit.

Some 63% of firms in the trade sector are suffering, Ifo said, chiefly due to supply delays and lower demand.

Ifo surveyed almost 3,400 firms.

Germany has reported 1,567 cases of the virus and three deaths.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by Jason Neely)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25aChina automakers seek government relief after Feb sales dive 79% on coronavirus
RE
04:19aCorporate credit risk heightens as coronavirus impact spreads
RE
04:17aAirline stocks in tailspin after Trump travel ban
RE
04:17aSELL SIGNAL : Trump's shallow virus plan blows floor out of markets
RE
04:16aAs S&P 500 selloff approaches 20%, what next?
RE
04:12aUK fires double stimulus salvo to soften coronavirus hit
RE
04:12aUK announces budget plan as coronavirus risks mount
RE
04:12aBig-spending Sunak ditches taunts and jokes in his first UK budget
RE
04:12aSunak to investigate changing fiscal rules
RE
04:12aUK's big-spending budget tees up 100 billion pounds more borrowing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Books 46 Cancellations, Acts to Preserve Cash--2nd Update
2LENZING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : LENZING : posts 22% drop in 2019 profit, expects further fall
3GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : Reports Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides an Outlook on ..
4INTU PROPERTIES PLC : INTU PROPERTIES : Results for the year ended 31 December 2019
5NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group