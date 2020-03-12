Log in
More than half of Americans would fire local representatives for lackluster government technology decisions

03/12/2020 | 10:08am EDT

LAKE MARY, Fla., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than three fourths of U.S. adults hold elected officials responsible for keeping city operations and technology up to date. In fact, according to the CentralSquare Voice of the Citizen Survey, which collected responses from over 5,000 Americans spanning all states and backgrounds, 55% said they would fire a city manager for not upgrading to better, faster city management software.

This accountability extended into public safety technology as well, as more than one in two citizens said they would fire a police chief or sheriff for not upgrading to a better, faster emergency management software.

As a whole, the research demonstrates that citizens perceive a direct correlation between public leadership roles and responsibility for technology updates. Regarding city operations, respondents felt that the city manager (88%), mayor (87%) and CIO (84%) were most responsible for keeping the software up to date. Likewise, respondents identified the city manager (89%), mayor (88%) and police chief/sheriff (88%) as the roles most responsible for keeping emergency management software up to date.

When asked about what technological improvements they would like implemented in their city/town, 91% agreed that solutions should focus on implementing proactive measures to address emergency situations. Additionally, citizens are calling for:

  • Greater smart city investments – 87% want more investment in interconnected response processes across community boundaries
  • Superior emergency services – 59% want faster emergency response capabilities
  • Increased budget for safety technologies – 54% want greater budget allocated to updating public safety technologies

“Technological advancements are the ‘digital safety net’ for many of today’s cities, thanks to intelligent solutions that are leaving teams better prepared to handle and resolve emergency situations in real time while, also providing modern solutions for everyday operational requests,” said Jatin Atre, CMO of CentralSquare. “Such advancements are empowering local leaders to revolutionize emergency response management, engage the local community and improve digital infrastructure for all.”

Take a more in-depth look at the CentralSquare Voice of the Citizen Survey findings online.

About the CentralSquare Voice of the Citizen Survey

CentralSquare commissioned a blind survey of 5,035 U.S. citizens 18 and older distributed across all 50 states. The results of this study will be released as part of an ongoing series examining the state of American citizens. Responses covered all ethnicities, gender identities and income levels to provide an accurate sampling of the U.S. population. Findings have a margin of error of +/- 1%.

About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management, and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance, and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare’s broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at CentralSquare.com

Carol Matthieu
CentralSquare Technologies
800-727-8088
media@centralsquare.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
