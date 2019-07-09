Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

More than half of UK firms fear hit from post-Brexit immigration plan - survey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 03:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO - Workers walk to work during the morning rush hour in the financial district of Canary Wharf in London

LONDON (Reuters) - More than half of British companies with foreign staff fear they would be hurt by the government's plans for a post-Brexit immigration system, according to a survey published on Tuesday.

Fifty-three percent of 380 businesses polled by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) and job site Indeed said they would be negatively affected by an expansion of Britain's existing minimum salary threshold for skilled workers from outside the European Union to include all migrant workers after Brexit.

Fifty-seven percent said they would be hurt by plans for a 12-month work and residency limit on lower skilled immigrants.

"Businesses in many sectors are finding it increasingly difficult to hire workers with the right skills," Pawel Adrjan, an economist at Indeed, said.

"Like in any open economy, migration flows are one way to release that pressure valve but as our survey found, new proposals do not appear to flex and breathe depending on employers' needs," Adrjan said.

The healthcare and construction sectors in particular needed more flexibility, he said.

Tighter migration has been central to the Brexit plans of Prime Minister Theresa May - who is due to stand down this month - since the 2016 EU referendum when worries about immigration were widely seen as a factor behind the vote to leave the bloc.

Britain's interior minister Sajid Javid last month asked an advisory committee to look again at its proposal for a salary threshold for skilled migrant workers of 30,000 pounds a year which could exclude paramedics, lab technicians, chefs and junior doctors.

British employers are already finding it hard to recruit many categories of skilled workers after unemployment in Britain fell to its lowest rate since the 1970s.

The BCC said the survey was conducted between April 29 and May 16.

(Writing by Freddie Hayward; Editing by William Schomberg)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.23% 0.89753 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:33aCENTRAL BANK OF MALAYSIA : Monetary Policy Statement
PU
03:29aJapan's Nikkei ekes out small gains, Topix down as techs hit
RE
03:26aTemasek portfolio rises at slowest pace in three years, cautious on outlook
RE
03:18aAsia stocks fall as Fed rate cut bets dialed back, Europe to follow
RE
03:18aSTATISTIK AUSTRIA : New passenger car registrations decreased by 8.8% in the first half of 2019
PU
03:18aFOREIGN TRADE JANUARY TO APRIL 2019 : increase in imports (+5.4%) and exports (+4.6%)
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aSouth Africa's rand edges higher as traders eye Fed
RE
03:13aMore than half of UK firms fear hit from post-Brexit immigration plan - survey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
3ABB LTD : ABB : pays $470 million to offload solar business
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : careers end in an envelope, a hug and a cab ride
5AXA : AXA : Reduces Stake in Life Insurance Subsidiary

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About