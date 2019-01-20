Log in
More4Apps : to Join the Cloud

01/20/2019 | 05:54pm EST

More4Apps, the NZ-based software integration specialist known for its Excel based Oracle EBS integration tools, has confirmed it will be building product for Cloud ERP. “We're overwhelmed by the number of customers asking for our solutions to be migrated to the new ERP system, and that’s driven our strategic commitment to developing Cloud-based data entry tools,” said Bruce Doig, co-founder and Head of Innovation at More4Apps. “Already we have a large team working closely with a well known US fast food restaurant chain to deliver several loaders integrated with Oracle ERP Cloud.”

As a Gold Partner with Oracle, More4Apps is well positioned to develop a range of integration tools for the new platform, with an intimate knowledge of the existing EBS and a close working relationship with a customer with whom they are collaborating to develop data loaders for the new SaaS platform. And whilst the capabilities of Cloud ERP are yet to be fully proven, More4Apps are confident there will be a place for Independent Software Vendors within the framework of the new system.

“When we canvassed our customers in 2018, we discovered an incredibly high level of loyalty and support for what we do. Some individuals told us they wouldn’t want to do their job without us, and many expressed their gratitude for powerful tools that make a significant impact on those tasked with data entry, business process management and back office efficiency,” Bruce explains. “They’re actually anxious about changing their ERP platform and not being able to take the More4Apps Wizards with them.”

Oracle themselves have recommended a careful approach to migration to Cloud ERP, with Oracle’s Cliff Godwin suggesting back in March 2018 that care should be taken with regard to business-critical customisations and third-party applications that can not migrate directly to the new platform. He also indicated that the majority of businesses should look to a hybrid model with some functionality remaining within On-Premises platforms and other activity being better suited to the SaaS environment.

More4Apps remain committed to the large install base of Oracle EBS users, with strategies in place to support those organizations using or considering using More4Apps on E-Business Suite, as well as those contemplating a move to Cloud. The development team are currently looking to work collaboratively with a small group of customers who are planning to migrate some functionality to the Cloud.
Bruce says, “We envision our existing and new customers will experience a smooth transition from one ERP system to the next with minimum disruption, and we believe we are well placed to partner with customers as they make their journey towards the Cloud.”
The business expects to release the first of their new products before Openworld 2019.


© Business Wire 2019
