Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc: Post Stabilisation Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 12:50pm EDT

DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc: Post Stabilisation Notice

17.10.2019 / 18:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2019/10/17

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

[TeamViewer AG] (the "Company")


Post Stabilisation Notice


Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (contact: James Manson-Bahr; telephone: +44 207 425 3672) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) / and of the rules of the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: TeamViewer AG

Company number (or equivalent ID): 3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42
Securities: Ordinary shares ("Shares") of the Issuer
ISIN: DE000A2YN900
Offer size: 60,000,000 Shares ("Offer Shares") (excluding the over-allotment option)
Offer price: 26.25 EUR per Share
 


Stabilisation

Stabilising Manager(s): Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA
 



For each of the dates during which stabilisation transactions were carried out during the period covered by this announcement, the price range was as follows:

Stabilisation transaction[s]

Date Lowest Price (EUR) Highest Price (EUR) Stabilisation Trading Venue
2019/09/25 24.8100 26.2500 XETRA (XETA)
2019/09/26 23.4200 25.2100 XETRA (XETA)
2019/09/27 23.0200 24.7800 XETRA (XETA)
2019/09/27 23.7576 24.5800 MORGAN STANLEY AND CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC - SYSTEMATIC INTERNALISER (MSSI)
2019/09/30 24.1700 24.7000 XETRA (XETA)
2019/10/01 24.8700 25.5000 XETRA (XETA)
2019/10/02 24.8900 25.5800 XETRA (XETA)
2019/10/04 24.4000 25.3000 XETRA (XETA)
2019/10/04 24.4700 25.1500 BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
2019/10/04 24.8000 24.8000 BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
2019/10/04 24.4253 25.0100 MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. - SYSTEMATIC INTERNALISER (MESI)
2019/10/04 24.5029 25.2968 MORGAN STANLEY AND CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC - SYSTEMATIC INTERNALISER (MSSI)
2019/10/07 23.6500 25.1400 XETRA (XETA)
2019/10/07 23.6500 25.0100 BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE)
2019/10/07 24.3100 24.9600 BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
2019/10/07 24.9300 24.9500 CBOE EUROPE -BXE DARK ORDER BOOK (BATD)
2019/10/07 23.7950 24.9500 CBOE EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID)
2019/10/07 25.1100 25.1100 MORGAN STANLEY AND CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC - SYSTEMATIC INTERNALISER (MSSI)
 


This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

END.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


17.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

892151  17.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=892151&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:29pPAGSEGURO DIGITAL : Form Prospectus
PU
01:29pTHALES : adjusts its 2019 organic sales growth target - Press release - 17 October 2019
PU
01:29pCLOSE BROTHERS : Share Purchase
PU
01:29pGUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:28pYamaha Extreme Terrain Challenge Returns to Loretta Lynn Ranch
GL
01:26pUK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
RE
01:26pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Why Your Next Louis Vuitton Bag May Hail From Texas
DJ
01:25pCHART INDUSTRIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:25pOXFIRST : Globalisation Requires Changes in Enforcement of Standard Essential Patents
BU
01:24pMEREDITH : Announces Licensing Agreement With Lifetime Brands To Launch A Line Of Kitchen Products Under Allrecipes Brand
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : IBM's Sales Slide Persists After Its Deal for Red Hat -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group