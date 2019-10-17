DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc: Post Stabilisation Notice



17.10.2019 / 18:45

2019/10/17



Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.



[TeamViewer AG] (the "Company")



Post Stabilisation Notice





Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (contact: James Manson-Bahr; telephone: +44 207 425 3672) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) / and of the rules of the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.



Securities

Issuer: TeamViewer AG



Company number (or equivalent ID): 3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 Securities: Ordinary shares ("Shares") of the Issuer ISIN: DE000A2YN900 Offer size: 60,000,000 Shares ("Offer Shares") (excluding the over-allotment option) Offer price: 26.25 EUR per Share



Stabilisation

Stabilising Manager(s): Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA





For each of the dates during which stabilisation transactions were carried out during the period covered by this announcement, the price range was as follows:



Stabilisation transaction[s]

Date Lowest Price (EUR) Highest Price (EUR) Stabilisation Trading Venue 2019/09/25 24.8100 26.2500 XETRA (XETA) 2019/09/26 23.4200 25.2100 XETRA (XETA) 2019/09/27 23.0200 24.7800 XETRA (XETA) 2019/09/27 23.7576 24.5800 MORGAN STANLEY AND CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC - SYSTEMATIC INTERNALISER (MSSI) 2019/09/30 24.1700 24.7000 XETRA (XETA) 2019/10/01 24.8700 25.5000 XETRA (XETA) 2019/10/02 24.8900 25.5800 XETRA (XETA) 2019/10/04 24.4000 25.3000 XETRA (XETA) 2019/10/04 24.4700 25.1500 BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) 2019/10/04 24.8000 24.8000 BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) 2019/10/04 24.4253 25.0100 MORGAN STANLEY EUROPE S.E. - SYSTEMATIC INTERNALISER (MESI) 2019/10/04 24.5029 25.2968 MORGAN STANLEY AND CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC - SYSTEMATIC INTERNALISER (MSSI) 2019/10/07 23.6500 25.1400 XETRA (XETA) 2019/10/07 23.6500 25.0100 BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) 2019/10/07 24.3100 24.9600 BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) 2019/10/07 24.9300 24.9500 CBOE EUROPE -BXE DARK ORDER BOOK (BATD) 2019/10/07 23.7950 24.9500 CBOE EUROPE - CXE DARK ORDER BOOK (CHID) 2019/10/07 25.1100 25.1100 MORGAN STANLEY AND CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC - SYSTEMATIC INTERNALISER (MSSI)



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.



This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



