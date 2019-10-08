Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc: Stabilisation Notice

DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

2019/10/08



Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.



[TeamViewer AG] (the "Company")

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement



Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (contact: James Manson-Bahr; telephone: +44 207 425 3672)hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014 / and of the rules of the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.



Securities

Issuer: TeamViewer AG



Company number (or equivalent ID): 3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 Securities: Ordinary shares ("Shares") of the Issuer ISIN: DE000A2YN900 Offer size: 60,000,000 Shares ("Offer Shares") (excluding the over-allotment option) Offer price: 26.25 EUR per Share



Stabilisation

Stabilising Manager(s): Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA





For each of the dates during which stabilisation transactions were carried out during the period covered by this announcement, the aggregate quantity and price range was as follows:



Stabilisation transaction[s]

Date Buy/Sell Aggregate (Quantity) Lowest Price Highest Price Currency Stabilisation Trading Venue 2019/09/27 Buy 370,560 23.0200 24.7800 EUR XETRA (XETA) 2019/09/27 Buy 18,517 23.7576 24.5800 EUR MORGAN STANLEY AND CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC - SYSTEMATIC INTERNALISER (MSSI)



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.



This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



