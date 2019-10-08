Log in
Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc: Stabilisation Notice

10/08/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc: Stabilisation Notice

08.10.2019 / 18:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

2019/10/08

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

[TeamViewer AG] (the "Company")

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (contact: James Manson-Bahr; telephone: +44 207 425 3672)hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014 / and of the rules of the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: TeamViewer AG

Company number (or equivalent ID): 3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42
Securities: Ordinary shares ("Shares") of the Issuer
ISIN: DE000A2YN900
Offer size: 60,000,000 Shares ("Offer Shares") (excluding the over-allotment option)
Offer price: 26.25 EUR per Share
 


Stabilisation

Stabilising Manager(s): Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc, 25 Cabot Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 4QA
 



For each of the dates during which stabilisation transactions were carried out during the period covered by this announcement, the aggregate quantity and price range was as follows:

Stabilisation transaction[s]

Date Buy/Sell Aggregate (Quantity) Lowest Price Highest Price Currency Stabilisation Trading Venue
2019/09/27 Buy 370,560 23.0200 24.7800 EUR XETRA (XETA)
2019/09/27 Buy 18,517 23.7576 24.5800 EUR MORGAN STANLEY AND CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC - SYSTEMATIC INTERNALISER (MSSI)
 


This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

END.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


08.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

887239  08.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=887239&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
