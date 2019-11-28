Log in
Morgan Stanley dismisses traders linked to concealment of multimillion-dollar loss: Bloomberg

11/28/2019 | 12:54pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York

Morgan Stanley has fired or placed on leave at least four traders over alleged mismarking of securities that concealed losses of between $100 million and $140 million, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is investigating the suspected mismarking that was linked to emerging-market currencies and the traders were based in London and New York, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/33wcdRI)

A Morgan Stanley spokesman declined to comment on the report. The probe at the sixth largest U.S. bank relates to complex trading products including so-called FX options that give buyers the right to trade currencies at a set price in the future, according to Bloomberg.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY 0.75% 49.78 Delayed Quote.24.62%
TRADERS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. -2.65% 110 End-of-day quote.205.56%
