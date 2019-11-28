Morgan Stanley dismisses traders linked to concealment of multimillion-dollar loss: Bloomberg

The company is investigating the suspected mismarking that was linked to emerging-market currencies and the traders were based in London and New York, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/33wcdRI)

A Morgan Stanley spokesman declined to comment on the report. The probe at the sixth largest U.S. bank relates to complex trading products including so-called FX options that give buyers the right to trade currencies at a set price in the future, according to Bloomberg.

