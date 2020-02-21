Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Morgan Stanley to get $375 million termination fee if E*Trade walks away from deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 08:27pm EST
People take photos by the Morgan Stanley building in Times Square in New York

Morgan Stanley will receive a $375 million breakup fee if E*Trade Financial Corp walks away from its $13 billion deal for the discount brokerage, the U.S. bank said on Friday.

On Thursday, Morgan Stanley entered into a deal to buy E*Trade, the biggest acquisition by a major Wall Street bank since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

E*Trade has been the subject of M&A speculation for some time, especially after Charles Schwab Corp said it would buy TD Ameritrade Holding Corp last year.

If Morgan Stanley terminates the deal due to antitrust issues, E*Trade would receive $525 million, Morgan Stanley said in a regulatory filing https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/895421/000095010320003111/dp121716_8k.htm.

The bank expects to complete the deal by the fourth quarter, and executives expressed confidence that it would meet regulatory approvals.

(Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORGAN STANLEY -2.47% 52.42 Delayed Quote.5.14%
TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION -4.78% 48.57 Delayed Quote.2.64%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION -4.92% 46.19 Delayed Quote.-2.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
09:07pU.S., India at odds over trade as Trump heads for encounter with Modi - U.S. officials
RE
08:27pMorgan Stanley to get $375 million termination fee if E*Trade walks away from deal
RE
08:01pCHINA CENTRAL BANK VICE GOVERNOR : Coronavirus' impact on China's economy short-term, limited - state media
RE
07:45pU.S. SEC probes Altria's investment in Juul
RE
07:42pWells Fargo to pay $3 billion to U.S., admits pressuring workers in fake-accounts scandal
RE
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:15pHorizons ETFs Announces February 2020 Distributions for Certain ETFs
AQ
06:55pIran Faces Long-Term Banking Woes Under Terror-Finance Watchdog Action
DJ
06:29pNATIONAL PORK BOARD : Weekly Pork Price Summary, February 21, 2020
PU
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP. : STAR BULK CARRIERS : UPDATE ON NUMBER OF OUTSTANDING SHARES
2John Knox Village (JKV) is the First Senior Community in South Florida to Partner with MyndVR, Implementing..
3FSCT FINAL DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Final Deadline in Securities Class Action Laws..
4BYND DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ..
5WILLIAMS COMPANIES : Williams Ends Constitution Pipeline Project -- Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group