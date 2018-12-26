Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Morgan Stanley unit to pay $10 million fine for anti-money laundering violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 05:37pm CET
A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York

(Reuters) - Wall Street's industry funded watchdog fined the U.S. brokerage unit of Morgan Stanley $10 million on Wednesday for compliance failures in the firm's anti-money laundering program, the regulator said.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said the lapses spanned more than five years, from January 2011 until April 2016.

Morgan Stanley, which agreed to the fine as part of a settlement, did not admit nor deny FINRA's charges, but consented to the entry of the regulator's findings.

"We are pleased to have resolved this matter from several years ago," Morgan Stanley said in a statement.

FINRA rules require brokerages to have policies and procedures in place to comply with a federal law aimed at detecting and curbing money laundering.

A Morgan Stanley automated surveillance system did not receive important data from other Morgan Stanley systems, FINRA said. The lapse impaired the firm's overall tracking of tens of billions of dollars of wire and foreign currency transfers, FINRA said.

Those transactions included transfers to and from countries known for money laundering risk, FINRA said.

In 2015, a consultant that Morgan Stanley hired to test its surveillance identified several "high risk" issues, according to the settlement agreement. Morgan Stanley did not fix one of those problems until at least February 2017.

Morgan Stanley's other violations include failing to "reasonably monitor" customers' deposits of 2.7 billion shares of penny stock between 2011-2013, FINRA said.

Low-priced securities, such as penny stocks, are often subject to efforts by fraudsters to falsely inflate trading volume and share prices, a securities law violation that is frequently a precursor to money-laundering, according to anti-money laundering compliance professionals.

Morgan Stanley has taken "extraordinary steps" since 2013 to improve its anti-money laundering programs, including a new automated process for monitoring of penny stock transactions and potential insider trading, FINRA said in the settlement.

(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

By Suzanne Barlyn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pTrump Hasn't Killed the Global Trade System. -2-
DJ
05:52pTrump Hasn't Killed the Global Trade System. Instead, He Split it in Two.
DJ
05:51pStocks and oil rebound after pre-holiday thumping
RE
05:51pStocks and oil rebound after pre-holiday thumping
RE
05:51pStocks and oil rebound after pre-holiday thumping
RE
05:38pU.S. holiday shopping season best in six years - report
RE
05:38pU.S. holiday shopping season best in six years
RE
05:37pMorgan Stanley unit to pay $10 million fine for anti-money laundering violations
RE
05:36pLawsuit against Boeing over Lion Air crash demands Chicago jury trial
RE
05:21pU.S. Government Bond Prices Edge Higher Amid Stock Selloff Respite
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH: Hotels, a new territory to explore
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Customers Made This Holiday Season Record-Breaking with More Items Ordered Worldwide..
3Stocks and oil rebound after pre-holiday thumping
4HESS CORPORATION : Exxon continues drilling offshore Guyana despite Venezuela incident
5NK ROSNEFT' PAO : SPECIAL REPORT: Oil output goes AWOL in Venezuela as soldiers run PDVSA

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.