MorganFranklin Consulting : Announces New Managing Directors

MorganFranklin Consulting, a leading management and technology consulting firm, announced today the appointment of five new managing directors. Michael Fitzgerald, Omar Hawa, Andre Prince, Jordan Scheiderer, and Hudson Shelby have been promoted.

“Each of our new managing directors has exhibited all the attributes that we look for in leaders,” said MorganFranklin managing partner Chris Mann. “We are thrilled to promote five of our own as we expand our leadership team to match our growth trajectory through depth of capability, geographic reach, and industry specialization. Each of these new leaders takes great pride in developing our people and serving our clients, and I appreciate the example they set for our entire team.”

Michael Fitzgerald oversees MorganFranklin’s Aerospace & Defense practice where he is responsible for the development and delivery of services addressing complex challenges at the core of the industry. His hands-on and collaborative approach helps companies achieve their mission-critical finance, technology, and business objectives with customized solutions tailored to each organization and rooted in industry experience. Previously, Mike was with Deloitte, providing audit, assurance, and advisory services to federal government contractors within the aerospace and defense industry. Mike earned a B.B.A. in accounting and finance from James Madison University and is a licensed certified public accountant in Virginia.

Omar Hawa serves a wide range of clients from fast-growing private companies to large international publicly traded companies, specializing in complex transactional challenges in accounting, finance and business operations. His portfolio includes IPO readiness, financial reporting process design and improvement, enterprise resource planning (ERP) implementations, audit readiness, technical accounting, and internal control (Sarbanes-Oxley) compliance. Omar also has experience advising aerospace and defense companies with business process optimization, system and process integration management, and finance process improvement. He is a certified public accountant and received two B.S. degrees in accounting and business management, along with a minor in economics, from George Mason University.

Andre Prince oversees MorganFranklin’s Private Equity Services practice and brings more than 20 years of experience delivering enterprise transformation and technology integration initiatives for public and private companies in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Prior to joining MorganFranklin, Andre served as a vice president for Rialto Capital Management and various clients at Deloitte. His expertise lies in using Lean/Six Sigma, technology integration, strategic sourcing, and operating model redesign to optimize portfolio company operations. Andre earned his B.S. in accounting from University of Miami and MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Jordan Scheiderer focuses on technical accounting and financial reporting, risk advisory, transaction services, and process optimization. Jordan has extensive experience leading teams that deliver valued support in revenue recognition, process improvement, US GAAP/technical accounting matters, and Sarbanes Oxley compliance. She serves public, privately-held, and private equity-backed companies in a variety of industries, including software-as-a-service, software and technology, government contracting, banking, real estate, and legal services. Jordan has more than 22 years of Big 4 and industry experience, collaborating with clients and team members to successfully meet strategic objectives. Jordan is a licensed CPA in Virginia and earned a B.B.A. from James Madison University.

Hudson Shelby focuses on formulating strategies and implementing strategic initiatives into business operations that drive growth, efficiency, effectiveness, continual improvement, and compliance. He has extensive experience driving transformational change through enterprise system implementations, business process improvement initiatives, and finance transformation programs, as well as merger and acquisition transactions. Hudson prides himself on teaming with his clients to develop practical solutions to complex challenges and serving as a hands-on, execution-focused business partner. Additionally, Hudson leads MorganFranklin’s new Raleigh-Durham office, as well as the firm’s presence across the Carolinas. Prior to joining MorganFranklin, he completed his MBA at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Kenan-Flagler Business School and graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in civil engineering from Clemson University.

About MorganFranklin Consulting

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management advisory firm that works with leading businesses and government. The firm helps organizations address complex and transformational finance, technology and business objectives. MorganFranklin is headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with regional offices in Atlanta, New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Raleigh-Durham, and Nashville. The firm supports clients across the globe. MorganFranklin Consulting is the brand name referring to the global organization of MorganFranklin, LLC and its subsidiary, MorganFranklin Consulting, LLC. MorganFranklin, LLC is a subsidiary of Vaco Holdings, LLC. Vaco is a portfolio company of Olympus Partners.

