Morguard : Real Estate Investment Trust 2019 First Quarter Results Conference Call

04/04/2019 | 11:47am EDT

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 4, 2019/CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the 'Trust') (TSX: MRT.UN), expects to announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

The Trust invites you to participate in a conference call on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at4:00 p.m. (ET). An overview of the Trust's results will be provided by Andrew Tamlin, CFO. A question and answer session will then follow.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-764-8688or 1-888-390-0546. Please quote conference ID 05019220.

For those unable to participate, a taped replay will be available after the completion of the call from 7:00 p.m. (ET) until midnighton June 2, 2019. To access the replay, dial 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 and enter the passcode number 019220 #.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 high quality retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canadaconsisting of approximately 8.6 million square feet of leaseable space.

For more information, please visit Morguard.com.

SOURCE Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust


For further instructions or information about this conference call, please contact Nancy Williams at 905-281-4758 or nwilliams@morguard.com

Disclaimer

Morguard Corporation published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 15:46:10 UTC
