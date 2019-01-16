Log in
Morguard : Real Estate Investment Trust for the Year Ended December 31, 2018 Conference Call

01/16/2019 | 10:59am EST

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 16, 2019/CNW/ - Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (the 'Trust') (TSX: MRT.UN), expects to announce its financial results for the years ended December 31, 2018and 2017 on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

The Trust invites you to participate in a conference call on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at4:00 p.m. (ET). An overview of the Trust's results will be provided by Andrew Tamlin, CFO. A question and answer session will then follow.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-764-8688or 1-888-390-0546. Please quote conference ID 82114761.

For those unable to participate, a taped replay will be available after the completion of the call from 7:00 p.m. (ET) until midnighton March 14, 2019. To access the replay, dial 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 and enter the passcode number 114761 #.

About Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 high quality retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canadaconsisting of approximately 8.6 million square feet of leaseable space.

For more information, please visit Morguard.com.

SOURCE Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust


For further instructions or information about this conference call, please contact Nancy Williams at 905-281-4758 or nwilliams@morguard.com

Disclaimer

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 15:58:03 UTC
