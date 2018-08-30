Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Mori Hills REIT Investment : MHR Announces Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements（PDF：72KB）

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 08:43am CEST

August 30, 2018

For Translation Purposes Only

Real Estate Investment Fund Issuer:

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation

(Securities Code: 3234)

1-12-32 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Hideyuki Isobe, Executive Director

Asset Manager:

Mori Building Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Hideyuki Isobe, President & CEO

Inquiries: Ryosuke Kanazawa

General Manager, Planning Department

TEL: +81-3-6234-3234

MHR Announces Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation (hereafter "MHR") concluded today the following interest rate swap agreements.

1. Purpose of Entering Interest Rate Swap Agreements

To hedge the risk of fluctuation in interest rate payments by converting to a virtual fixed rate for the long-term loans payable disclosed in the press release "MHR Announces Information on Borrowings and Prepayment of Borrowings" dated August 22, 2018.

2.

Details of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements

(1) Borrowings entered into interest rate swap agreements

Category

Lender

Borrowing amount

(million yen)

Interest rate

Drawdown date

Repayment Date (Note)

Debt 1

The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd.

800

1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR + 0.10%

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2022

Debt 2

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

2,400

1-month JBA Japanese

Yen TIBOR + 0.14%

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2023

Debt 3

The Norinchukin Bank

500

1-month JBA Japanese

Yen TIBOR + 0.15%

August 1, 2017

July 31, 2024

Debt 4

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

3,000

1-month JBA Japanese

Yen TIBOR + 0.20%

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2024

The Norinchukin Bank

1,300

Debt 5

The Bank of Fukuoka

1,300

1-month JBA Japanese

Yen TIBOR + 0.15%

Debt 6

The Norinchukin Bank

600

1-month JBA Japanese

Yen TIBOR + 0.25%

November 30, 2017

November 30, 2024

The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd.

1,000

Debt 7

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. MUFG Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

7,200

1-month JBA Japanese

Yen TIBOR + 0.25%

March 31, 2016

March 31, 2025

Debt 8

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

1,100

1-month JBA Japanese

Yen TIBOR + 0.20%

August 1, 2017

July 31, 2025

Category

Lender

Borrowing amount

(million yen)

Interest rate

Drawdown date

Repayment Date (Note)

Debt 9

The Bank of Fukuoka

500

1-month JBA Japanese

Yen TIBOR + 0.20%

February 28, 2018

August 31, 2025

Resona Bank, Limited.

500

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

1,500

Debt 10

Shinsei Bank, Limited

500

1-month JBA Japanese

Yen TIBOR + 0.27%

The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd.

500

Debt 11

Shinsei Bank, Limited

1,300

1-month JBA Japanese

Yen TIBOR + 0.25%

August 31, 2018

Debt 12

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

1,300

1-month JBA Japanese

Yen TIBOR + 0.20%

Debt 13

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

2,650

1-month JBA Japanese

Yen TIBOR + 0.25%

February 28, 2018

February 28, 2026

Debt 14

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

1,000

1-month JBA Japanese

Yen TIBOR + 0.20%

August 1, 2017

July 31, 2026

The Bank of Fukuoka

500

Debt 15

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

3,600

1-month JBA Japanese

Yen TIBOR + 0.25%

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2026

Debt 16

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

2,600

1-month JBA Japanese

Yen TIBOR + 0.24%

February 28, 2018

February 28, 2027

Debt 17

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

750

1-month JBA Japanese

Yen TIBOR + 0.30%

Debt 18

Resona Bank, Limited.

500

1-month JBA Japanese

Yen TIBOR + 0.25%

August 1, 2017

July 31, 2027

Debt 19

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

1,400

1-month JBA Japanese

Yen TIBOR + 0.30%

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2027

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

500

(Note) If any of the above repayment dates are not a business day, the next business day shall be the termination or interest payment date. If this next business day falls into the following month, the business day immediately prior shall be the termination or interest payment date.

(2) Summary of interest rate swap agreements

Category

Counterparty

Notional principal amount

(million yen)

Interest rate (Note 1)

Commence-ment date

Termination

Date

(Note 1)

Fixed interest rate

Fluctuating interest rate

Debt 1

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

800

0.15700%

(Note 2)

1-month

JBA Japanese

Yen TIBOR

September 3, 2018

August 31, 2022

Debt 2

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

2,400

0.19150%

(Note 3)

August 31, 2023

Debt 3

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

500

0.22350%

(Note 4)

July 31, 2024

Debt 4

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

5,600

0.22600%

(Note 5) (Note 6)

August 31, 2024

Debt 5

Debt 6

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

1,600

0.23930%

(Note 7)

November 30, 2024

Category

Counterparty

Notional principal amount

(million yen)

Interest rate (Note 1)

Commence-ment date

Termination

Date

(Note 1)

Fixed interest rate

Fluctuating interest rate

Debt 7

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

7,200

0.25400%

(Note 8)

1-month

JBA Japanese

Yen TIBOR

September 3, 2018

March 31, 2025

Debt 8

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

1,100

0.26730%

(Note 9)

July 31, 2025

Debt 9

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

6,100

0.27000%

(Note 10) (Note 11) (Note 12) (Note 13)

August 31, 2025

Debt 10

Debt 11

Debt 12

Debt 13

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

2,650

0.29600%

(Note 14)

February 28, 2026

Debt 14

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

1,500

0.31500%

(Note 15)

July 31, 2026

Debt 15

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

3,600

0.31400%

(Note 16)

August 31, 2026

Debt 16

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

3,350

0.34300%

(Note 17) (Note 18)

February 28, 2027

Debt 17

Debt 18

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

500

0.36300%

(Note 19)

July 31, 2027

Debt 19

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd.

1,900

0.36700%

(Note 20)

August 31, 2027

(Note 1)

The first interest payment date shall be the last day of September 2018 and subsequent payment dates shall be the last day of every month thereafter. The last interest payment date shall be the termination date. However, if any of the above dates are not a business day, the next business day shall be that date. If this next business day falls into the following month, the business day immediately prior shall be that date.

(Note 2)

Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 1 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.25700% until the termination date.

(Note 3) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 2 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.33150% until the termination date.

(Note 4)Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 3 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.37350% until the termination date.

(Note 5)

Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 4 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.42600% until the termination date.

(Note 6)

Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 5 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.37600% until the termination date.

(Note 7)

Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 6 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.48930% until the termination date.

(Note 8)

Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 7 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.50400% until the termination date.

(Note 9)

Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 8

mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.46730% until the termination date.

(Note 10) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 9 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.47000% until the termination date.

(Note 11) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 10 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.54000% until the termination date.

(Note 12) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 11 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.52000% until the termination date.

(Note 13) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 12 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.47000% until the termination date.

(Note 14) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 13 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.54600% until the termination date.

(Note 15) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 14 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.51500% until the termination date.

(Note 16) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 15 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.56400% until the termination date.

(Note 17) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 16 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.58300% until the termination date.

(Note 18) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 17 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.64300% until the termination date.

(Note 19) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 18 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.61300% until the termination date.

(Note 20) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 19 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.66700% until the termination date.

This press release was distributed to the Kabuto Club (the press club of the Tokyo Stock Exchange), the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club for Construction Publications.

MHR's website address ishttp://www.mori-hills-reit.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 06:41:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:40aActivist Elliott argues Sky is worth over $34 billion, UK regulator says
RE
09:37aIFG : Preliminary statement of results for the half year ended 30 june 2018
PU
09:37aTATA POWER : does World’s largest solar rooftop installation on a cricket stadium, at Cricket Club of India, Mumbai through its Solar arm
PU
09:37aICT : Big data expo 2018
PU
09:37aTTS : Intelligent control block for windlasses prevents severe damages
PU
09:37aMGM CHINA : and DSAL Launch ‘Hospitality and Catering Industry Safety Card Training’ Program
PU
09:37aINNOFACTOR OYJ : Why E-Health Could Be The Answer to Growing Healthcare Demand
PU
09:37aBerGenBio to Present at the 20th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City September 4-6, 2018
PR
09:36aTHIRD POINT OFFSHORE INVESTORS : Half-year Report
PR
09:34aDANSKE BANK : U.S. closely following Danske Bank money laundering case
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump and Trudeau upbeat about prospects for NAFTA deal by Friday
2Drones and stakeouts - how Tesla 'haters' put pressure on CEO Musk
3SOY : Chinese soy buyers leave U.S. exporters show empty handed
4PVH CORPORATION : Calvin Klein owner PVH profit up 38 percent, forecast raised
5PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC : to move European headquarters in Britain before Brexit

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.