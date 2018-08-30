Mori Hills REIT Investment : MHR Announces Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements（PDF：72KB）

August 30, 2018 For Translation Purposes Only Real Estate Investment Fund Issuer: Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation (Securities Code: 3234) 1-12-32 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo Hideyuki Isobe, Executive Director Asset Manager: Mori Building Investment Management Co., Ltd. Hideyuki Isobe, President & CEO Inquiries: Ryosuke Kanazawa General Manager, Planning Department TEL: +81-3-6234-3234 MHR Announces Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation (hereafter "MHR") concluded today the following interest rate swap agreements. 1. Purpose of Entering Interest Rate Swap Agreements To hedge the risk of fluctuation in interest rate payments by converting to a virtual fixed rate for the long-term loans payable disclosed in the press release "MHR Announces Information on Borrowings and Prepayment of Borrowings" dated August 22, 2018. 2. Details of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements (1) Borrowings entered into interest rate swap agreements Category Lender Borrowing amount (million yen) Interest rate Drawdown date Repayment Date (Note) Debt 1 The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd. 800 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR + 0.10% August 31, 2018 August 31, 2022 Debt 2 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 2,400 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR + 0.14% August 31, 2018 August 31, 2023 Debt 3 The Norinchukin Bank 500 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR + 0.15% August 1, 2017 July 31, 2024 Debt 4 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 3,000 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR + 0.20% August 31, 2018 August 31, 2024 The Norinchukin Bank 1,300 Debt 5 The Bank of Fukuoka 1,300 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR + 0.15% Debt 6 The Norinchukin Bank 600 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR + 0.25% November 30, 2017 November 30, 2024 The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd. 1,000 Debt 7 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. MUFG Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 7,200 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR + 0.25% March 31, 2016 March 31, 2025 Debt 8 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 1,100 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR + 0.20% August 1, 2017 July 31, 2025 Category Lender Borrowing amount (million yen) Interest rate Drawdown date Repayment Date (Note) Debt 9 The Bank of Fukuoka 500 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR + 0.20% February 28, 2018 August 31, 2025 Resona Bank, Limited. 500 Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 1,500 Debt 10 Shinsei Bank, Limited 500 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR + 0.27% The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd. 500 Debt 11 Shinsei Bank, Limited 1,300 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR + 0.25% August 31, 2018 Debt 12 Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 1,300 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR + 0.20% Debt 13 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 2,650 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR + 0.25% February 28, 2018 February 28, 2026 Debt 14 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 1,000 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR + 0.20% August 1, 2017 July 31, 2026 The Bank of Fukuoka 500 Debt 15 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 3,600 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR + 0.25% August 31, 2018 August 31, 2026 Debt 16 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 2,600 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR + 0.24% February 28, 2018 February 28, 2027 Debt 17 Development Bank of Japan Inc. 750 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR + 0.30% Debt 18 Resona Bank, Limited. 500 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR + 0.25% August 1, 2017 July 31, 2027 Debt 19 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 1,400 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR + 0.30% August 31, 2018 August 31, 2027 Development Bank of Japan Inc. 500

(Note) If any of the above repayment dates are not a business day, the next business day shall be the termination or interest payment date. If this next business day falls into the following month, the business day immediately prior shall be the termination or interest payment date.

(2) Summary of interest rate swap agreements

Category Counterparty Notional principal amount (million yen) Interest rate (Note 1) Commence-ment date Termination Date (Note 1) Fixed interest rate Fluctuating interest rate Debt 1 Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. 800 0.15700% (Note 2) 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR September 3, 2018 August 31, 2022 Debt 2 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 2,400 0.19150% (Note 3) August 31, 2023 Debt 3 Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. 500 0.22350% (Note 4) July 31, 2024 Debt 4 Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. 5,600 0.22600% (Note 5) (Note 6) August 31, 2024 Debt 5 Debt 6 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 1,600 0.23930% (Note 7) November 30, 2024

Category Counterparty Notional principal amount (million yen) Interest rate (Note 1) Commence-ment date Termination Date (Note 1) Fixed interest rate Fluctuating interest rate Debt 7 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 7,200 0.25400% (Note 8) 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR September 3, 2018 March 31, 2025 Debt 8 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 1,100 0.26730% (Note 9) July 31, 2025 Debt 9 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 6,100 0.27000% (Note 10) (Note 11) (Note 12) (Note 13) August 31, 2025 Debt 10 Debt 11 Debt 12 Debt 13 Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. 2,650 0.29600% (Note 14) February 28, 2026 Debt 14 Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. 1,500 0.31500% (Note 15) July 31, 2026 Debt 15 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 3,600 0.31400% (Note 16) August 31, 2026 Debt 16 Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. 3,350 0.34300% (Note 17) (Note 18) February 28, 2027 Debt 17 Debt 18 Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. 500 0.36300% (Note 19) July 31, 2027 Debt 19 Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. 1,900 0.36700% (Note 20) August 31, 2027 (Note 1)

The first interest payment date shall be the last day of September 2018 and subsequent payment dates shall be the last day of every month thereafter. The last interest payment date shall be the termination date. However, if any of the above dates are not a business day, the next business day shall be that date. If this next business day falls into the following month, the business day immediately prior shall be that date.

(Note 2)

Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 1 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.25700% until the termination date.

(Note 3) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 2 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.33150% until the termination date.

(Note 4)Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 3 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.37350% until the termination date.

(Note 5)

Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 4 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.42600% until the termination date.

(Note 6)

Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 5 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.37600% until the termination date.

(Note 7)

Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 6 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.48930% until the termination date.

(Note 8)

Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 7 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.50400% until the termination date.

(Note 9)

Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 8

mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.46730% until the termination date.

(Note 10) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 9 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.47000% until the termination date.

(Note 11) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 10 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.54000% until the termination date.

(Note 12) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 11 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.52000% until the termination date.

(Note 13) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 12 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.47000% until the termination date.

(Note 14) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 13 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.54600% until the termination date.

(Note 15) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 14 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.51500% until the termination date.

(Note 16) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 15 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.56400% until the termination date.

(Note 17) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 16 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.58300% until the termination date.

(Note 18) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 17 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.64300% until the termination date.

(Note 19) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 18 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.61300% until the termination date.

(Note 20) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 19 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.66700% until the termination date.

This press release was distributed to the Kabuto Club (the press club of the Tokyo Stock Exchange), the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club for Construction Publications.

MHR's website address ishttp://www.mori-hills-reit.co.jp/en/