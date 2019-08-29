Mori Hills REIT Investment : MHR Announces Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements (PDF：60KB)

August 29, 2019
Real Estate Investment Fund Issuer:
Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation
(Securities Code: 3234)
1-12-32 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Hideyuki Isobe, Executive Director
Asset Manager:
Mori Building Investment Management Co., Ltd.
Hideyuki Isobe, President & CEO
Inquiries: Ryosuke Kanazawa
Chief General Manager and
General Manager of Planning Department
TEL: +81-3-6234-3234
MHR Announces Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements
Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation (hereafter "MHR") concluded today the following interest rate swap agreements.
-
Purpose of Entering Interest Rate Swap Agreements
To hedge the risk of fluctuation in interest rate payments by converting to a virtual fixed rate for the long-term loans payable disclosed in the press release "MHR Announces Information on Borrowings" dated August 21, 2019.
-
Details of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements
-
-
Borrowings entered into interest rate swap agreements
|
|
|
Borrowing
|
|
Drawdown
|
Repayment
|
Category
|
Lender
|
amount
|
Interest rate
|
date
|
Date (Note)
|
|
|
(million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt 1
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
1,000
|
1-month JBA Japanese
|
|
August
|
Yen TIBOR + 0.200%
|
August
|
31, 2025
|
|
|
|
Debt 2
|
Chugoku Bank Ltd.
|
1,000
|
1-month JBA Japanese
|
30, 2019
|
August
|
Yen TIBOR + 0.200%
|
|
31, 2026
|
|
|
|
(Note) If any of the above repayment dates are not a business day, the next business day shall be the termination or interest payment date. If this next business day falls into the following month, the business day immediately prior shall be the termination or interest payment date.
(2) Summary of interest rate swap agreements
|
|
|
Notional
|
Interest rate (Note 1)
|
|
Termination
|
|
|
principal
|
Fixed
|
Fluctuating
|
Commence-
|
Category
|
Counterparty
|
Date
|
amount
|
interest
|
interest
|
ment date
|
|
|
(Note 1)
|
|
|
(million yen)
|
rate
|
rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt 1
|
Nomura Securities
|
1,000
|
0.00100%
|
1-month
|
|
August
|
Co.,Ltd.
|
(Note 2)
|
JBA
|
September
|
31, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japanese
|
|
|
Nomura Securities
|
|
0.01700%
|
2, 2019
|
August
|
Debt 2
|
1,000
|
Yen
|
Co.,Ltd.
|
(Note 3)
|
|
31, 2026
|
|
|
TIBOR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
(Note 1) The first interest payment date shall be the last day of September 2019 and subsequent payment dates shall be the last day of every month thereafter. The last interest payment date shall be the termination date. However, if any of the above dates are not a business day, the next business day shall be that date. If this next business day falls into the following month, the business day immediately prior shall be that date.
(Note 2) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 1 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.20100% until the termination date.
(Note 3) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 2 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.21700% until the termination date.
