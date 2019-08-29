Mori Hills REIT Investment : MHR Announces Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements (PDF：60KB)

(Note) If any of the above repayment dates are not a business day, the next business day shall be the termination or interest payment date. If this next business day falls into the following month, the business day immediately prior shall be the termination or interest payment date.

(Note 1) The first interest payment date shall be the last day of September 2019 and subsequent payment dates shall be the last day of every month thereafter. The last interest payment date shall be the termination date. However, if any of the above dates are not a business day, the next business day shall be that date. If this next business day falls into the following month, the business day immediately prior shall be that date.

(Note 2) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 1 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.20100% until the termination date.

(Note 3) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 2 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.21700% until the termination date.

MHR's website address is https://www.mori-hills-reit.co.jp/en/

