Mori Hills REIT Investment : MHR Announces Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements (PDF：60KB)

Mori Hills REIT Investment : MHR Announces Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

08/29/2019 | 03:56am EDT

August 29, 2019

For Translation Purposes Only

Real Estate Investment Fund Issuer:

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation

(Securities Code: 3234)

1-12-32 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Hideyuki Isobe, Executive Director

Asset Manager:

Mori Building Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Hideyuki Isobe, President & CEO

Inquiries: Ryosuke Kanazawa

Chief General Manager and

General Manager of Planning Department

TEL: +81-3-6234-3234

MHR Announces Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreements

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation (hereafter "MHR") concluded today the following interest rate swap agreements.

  1. Purpose of Entering Interest Rate Swap Agreements
    To hedge the risk of fluctuation in interest rate payments by converting to a virtual fixed rate for the long-term loans payable disclosed in the press release "MHR Announces Information on Borrowings" dated August 21, 2019.
  2. Details of the Interest Rate Swap Agreements
    1. Borrowings entered into interest rate swap agreements

Borrowing

Drawdown

Repayment

Category

Lender

amount

Interest rate

date

Date (Note)

(million yen)

Debt 1

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

1,000

1-month JBA Japanese

August

Yen TIBOR + 0.200%

August

31, 2025

Debt 2

Chugoku Bank Ltd.

1,000

1-month JBA Japanese

30, 2019

August

Yen TIBOR + 0.200%

31, 2026

(Note) If any of the above repayment dates are not a business day, the next business day shall be the termination or interest payment date. If this next business day falls into the following month, the business day immediately prior shall be the termination or interest payment date.

(2) Summary of interest rate swap agreements

Notional

Interest rate (Note 1)

Termination

principal

Fixed

Fluctuating

Commence-

Category

Counterparty

Date

amount

interest

interest

ment date

(Note 1)

(million yen)

rate

rate

Debt 1

Nomura Securities

1,000

0.00100%

1-month

August

Co.,Ltd.

(Note 2)

JBA

September

31, 2025

Japanese

Nomura Securities

0.01700%

2, 2019

August

Debt 2

1,000

Yen

Co.,Ltd.

(Note 3)

31, 2026

TIBOR

1

(Note 1) The first interest payment date shall be the last day of September 2019 and subsequent payment dates shall be the last day of every month thereafter. The last interest payment date shall be the termination date. However, if any of the above dates are not a business day, the next business day shall be that date. If this next business day falls into the following month, the business day immediately prior shall be that date.

(Note 2) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 1 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.20100% until the termination date.

(Note 3) Due to the interest rate swap agreement, the interest rate for long-term loans payable for Debt 2 mentioned above will, in effect, be converted into a fixed interest rate of 0.21700% until the termination date.

This press release was distributed to the Kabuto Club (the press club of the Tokyo Stock Exchange), the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club for Construction Publications.

MHR's website address is https://www.mori-hills-reit.co.jp/en/

2

Disclaimer

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 07:55:04 UTC
