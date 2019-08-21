Mori Hills REIT Investment : MHR Announces Information on Borrowings (PDF：61KB)

August 21, 2019

For Translation Purposes Only

Real Estate Investment Fund Issuer:

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation

(Securities Code: 3234)

1-12-32 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Hideyuki Isobe, Executive Director

Asset Manager:

Mori Building Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Hideyuki Isobe, President & CEO

Inquiries: Ryosuke Kanazawa

Chief General Manager and

General Manager of Planning Department

TEL: +81-3-6234-3234

MHR Announces Information on Borrowings

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation (hereafter "MHR") concluded today the following borrowings.

1. Purpose of Borrowings

To be used as refinancing of 4,500 million yen in long-term loans payable due August 30, 2019 (hereafter "Existing Long-term Loans Payable") (Note).

(Note) Please refer to the press releases "MHR Announces Information on Borrowings" dated August 22, 2014 for details.

2. Details of Borrowings

Lender Borrowing Interest Scheduled Repayment Method of amount rate drawdown date Collateral (anticipated) repayment (million yen) (Note 1) date (Note 2) Mizuho Bank, Base 1,000 interest August 31, Ltd. rate 2025 +0.200% To be Base repaid in Chugoku 1,000 interest August August 31, full on the Unsecured/ Bank Ltd. rate 30, 2019 2026 principal Unguaranteed +0.200% repayment Base date Resona Bank, 2,500 interest August 31, Limited. rate 2029 +0.250%

(Note 1) The first payment date shall be the last day of September 2019 and subsequent payment dates shall be the last day of every month thereafter. If the date is not a business day, the next business day shall be the date and if this next business day falls into the following month, the business day prior shall be the payment date.

Base interest rate to be applied will be the 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR announced by the Japanese Bankers Association two business days prior to the last payment day (The first payment date shall be the drawdown date). The 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR can be confirmed on the website of General Incorporated Association JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).

