Mori Hills REIT Investment : MHR Announces Information on Borrowings (PDF：61KB)

August 21, 2019
Real Estate Investment Fund Issuer:
Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation
(Securities Code: 3234)
1-12-32 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Hideyuki Isobe, Executive Director
Asset Manager:
Mori Building Investment Management Co., Ltd.
Hideyuki Isobe, President & CEO
Inquiries: Ryosuke Kanazawa
Chief General Manager and
General Manager of Planning Department
TEL: +81-3-6234-3234
MHR Announces Information on Borrowings
Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation (hereafter "MHR") concluded today the following borrowings.
1. Purpose of Borrowings
To be used as refinancing of 4,500 million yen in long-term loans payable due August 30, 2019 (hereafter "Existing Long-term Loans Payable") (Note).
(Note) Please refer to the press releases "MHR Announces Information on Borrowings" dated August 22, 2014 for details.
2. Details of Borrowings
|
Lender
|
Borrowing
|
Interest
|
Scheduled
|
Repayment
|
Method of
|
|
amount
|
rate
|
drawdown
|
date
|
Collateral
|
(anticipated)
|
repayment
|
(million yen)
|
(Note 1)
|
date
|
(Note 2)
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank,
|
|
Base
|
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
interest
|
|
August 31,
|
|
|
Ltd.
|
rate
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+0.200%
|
|
|
To be
|
|
|
|
Base
|
|
|
repaid in
|
|
Chugoku
|
1,000
|
interest
|
August
|
August 31,
|
full on the
|
Unsecured/
|
Bank Ltd.
|
rate
|
30, 2019
|
2026
|
principal
|
Unguaranteed
|
|
|
|
+0.200%
|
|
|
repayment
|
|
|
|
Base
|
|
|
date
|
|
Resona Bank,
|
2,500
|
interest
|
|
August 31,
|
|
|
Limited.
|
rate
|
|
2029
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+0.250%
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) The first payment date shall be the last day of September 2019 and subsequent payment dates shall be the last day of every month thereafter. If the date is not a business day, the next business day shall be the date and if this next business day falls into the following month, the business day prior shall be the payment date.
Base interest rate to be applied will be the 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR announced by the Japanese Bankers Association two business days prior to the last payment day (The first payment date shall be the drawdown date). The 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR can be confirmed on the website of General Incorporated Association JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).
(Note 2) If the repayment date is not a business day, the next business day shall be the repayment date. If this next business day falls into the following month, the business day prior shall be the repayment date.
3. Amount of Funds, Use of Funds and Scheduled Payment Period
-
Amount of funds to be procured: 4,500 million yen
-
Specific use of funds and scheduled payment period
|
a) Specific use of funds:
|
To be disbursed as funds for refinancing of the
|
b) Amount:
|
Existing Long-term Loans Payable
|
4,500 million yen
|
c) Scheduled payment period:
|
August 30, 2019
4. Borrowings, etc. after the Borrowings
(Unit: millions of yen)
|
|
|
Before
|
|
After
|
|
Change
|
|
|
the Borrowings
|
|
the Borrowings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans payable
|
157,222
|
157,222
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
22,000
|
22,000
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing debt
|
|
179,222
|
|
179,222
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) Long-term loans payable and investment corporation bonds include the current portion of long-term loans payable within a year and investment corporation bonds.
5. Other Items Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand/Judge the Concerned Information
There are no changes to the content of "1. Fund Information; 1. Fund Status; 3. Investment Risks" indicated in the Semiannual Securities Report (Japanese) for the twenty-fifth fiscal period submitted on April 25, 2019 as a result of the Borrowings.
This press release was distributed to the Kabuto Club (the press club of the Tokyo Stock Exchange), the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club for Construction Publications.
MHR's website address is https://www.mori-hills-reit.co.jp/en/
