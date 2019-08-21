Mori Hills REIT Investment : MHR Announces Information on Borrowings (PDF：61KB)

Log in
Mori Hills REIT Investment : MHR Announces Information on Borrowings

08/21/2019 | 04:03am EDT

August 21, 2019

For Translation Purposes Only

Real Estate Investment Fund Issuer:

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation

(Securities Code: 3234)

1-12-32 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Hideyuki Isobe, Executive Director

Asset Manager:

Mori Building Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Hideyuki Isobe, President & CEO

Inquiries: Ryosuke Kanazawa

Chief General Manager and

General Manager of Planning Department

TEL: +81-3-6234-3234

MHR Announces Information on Borrowings

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation (hereafter "MHR") concluded today the following borrowings.

1. Purpose of Borrowings

To be used as refinancing of 4,500 million yen in long-term loans payable due August 30, 2019 (hereafter "Existing Long-term Loans Payable") (Note).

(Note) Please refer to the press releases "MHR Announces Information on Borrowings" dated August 22, 2014 for details.

2. Details of Borrowings

Lender

Borrowing

Interest

Scheduled

Repayment

Method of

amount

rate

drawdown

date

Collateral

(anticipated)

repayment

(million yen)

(Note 1)

date

(Note 2)

Mizuho Bank,

Base

1,000

interest

August 31,

Ltd.

rate

2025

+0.200%

To be

Base

repaid in

Chugoku

1,000

interest

August

August 31,

full on the

Unsecured/

Bank Ltd.

rate

30, 2019

2026

principal

Unguaranteed

+0.200%

repayment

Base

date

Resona Bank,

2,500

interest

August 31,

Limited.

rate

2029

+0.250%

(Note 1) The first payment date shall be the last day of September 2019 and subsequent payment dates shall be the last day of every month thereafter. If the date is not a business day, the next business day shall be the date and if this next business day falls into the following month, the business day prior shall be the payment date.

Base interest rate to be applied will be the 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR announced by the Japanese Bankers Association two business days prior to the last payment day (The first payment date shall be the drawdown date). The 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR can be confirmed on the website of General Incorporated Association JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/).

1

(Note 2) If the repayment date is not a business day, the next business day shall be the repayment date. If this next business day falls into the following month, the business day prior shall be the repayment date.

3. Amount of Funds, Use of Funds and Scheduled Payment Period

  1. Amount of funds to be procured: 4,500 million yen
  2. Specific use of funds and scheduled payment period

a) Specific use of funds:

To be disbursed as funds for refinancing of the

b) Amount:

Existing Long-term Loans Payable

4,500 million yen

c) Scheduled payment period:

August 30, 2019

4. Borrowings, etc. after the Borrowings

(Unit: millions of yen)

Before

After

Change

the Borrowings

the Borrowings

Long-term loans payable

157,222

157,222

Investment corporation bonds

22,000

22,000

Total interest-bearing debt

179,222

179,222

(Note) Long-term loans payable and investment corporation bonds include the current portion of long-term loans payable within a year and investment corporation bonds.

5. Other Items Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand/Judge the Concerned Information

There are no changes to the content of "1. Fund Information; 1. Fund Status; 3. Investment Risks" indicated in the Semiannual Securities Report (Japanese) for the twenty-fifth fiscal period submitted on April 25, 2019 as a result of the Borrowings.

This press release was distributed to the Kabuto Club (the press club of the Tokyo Stock Exchange), the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club for Construction Publications.

MHR's website address is https://www.mori-hills-reit.co.jp/en/

2

Disclaimer

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 08:02:03 UTC
