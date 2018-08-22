Mori Hills REIT Investment : MHR Announces Information on Borrowings and Prepayment of Borrowings（PDF：74KB）

Log in
Mori Hills REIT Investment : MHR Announces Information on Borrowings and Prepayment of Borrowings

08/22/2018 | 08:42am CEST

August 22, 2018

For Translation Purposes Only

Real Estate Investment Fund Issuer:

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation

(Securities Code: 3234)

1-12-32 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Hideyuki Isobe, Executive Director

Asset Manager:

Mori Building Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Hideyuki Isobe, President & CEO

Inquiries: Ryosuke Kanazawa

General Manager, Planning Department

TEL: +81-3-6234-3234

MHR Announces Information on Borrowings and Prepayment of Borrowings

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation (hereafter "MHR") concluded today the following with regard to agreements on borrowings and prepayment of borrowings (both hereafter "Borrowings").

  • 1. Purpose of Borrowings

    To allocate for funds of "Toranomon Hills Mori Tower" and "Holland Hills Mori Tower" (hereafter "Assets to be Acquired") to be acquired on September 3, 2018 (Note 1) and to make 10,500 million yen prepayment of long-term loans payable due September 28, 2018 (hereafter "Existing Long-term Loans Payable") (Note 2).

    (Note 1) Please refer to the press releases "MHR Announces Asset Acquisitions (Toranomon Hills Mori Tower:

    Additional Acquisition) (Holland Hills Mori Tower: Additional Acquisition)" dated July 12, 2018 for details.

    (Note 2) Please refer to the press releases "MHR Announces Information on Borrowings" dated September 13, 2013 for details.

  • 2. Details of Borrowings

Anticipated lender

Borrowing amount

(million yen)

Interest rate

(Note 1)

Scheduled drawdown date

Repayment date

(Note 3)

Method of repayment

Collateral

The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd.

800

Base interest rate +0.10%

(Note 2)

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2022

To be repaid in full on the principal repayment date

Unsecured/ Unguaranteed

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

2,400

Base interest rate +0.14%

(Note 2)

August 31, 2023

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

3,000

Base interest rate +0.20%

(Note 2)

August 31, 2024

Lender

(anticipated)

Borrowing amount

(million yen)

Interest rate

(Note 1)

Scheduled drawdown date

Repayment date

(Note 3)

Method of repayment

Collateral

The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd.

1,300

Base interest rate +0.15%

(Note 2)

August 31, 2018

August 31, 2024

To be repaid in full on the principal repayment date

Unsecured/ Unguaranteed

The Norinchukin Bank

1,300

Base interest rate +0.20%

(Note 2)

August 31, 2024

Shinsei Bank, Limited

1,300

Base interest rate +0.25%

(Note 2)

August 31, 2025

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

1,300

Base interest rate +0.20%

(Note 2)

August 31, 2025

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

3,600

Base interest rate +0.25%

(Note 2)

August 31, 2026

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

1,400

Base interest rate +0.30%

(Note 2)

August 31, 2027

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

500

Base interest rate +0.30%

(Note 2)

August 31, 2027

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

5,000

Base interest rate +0.225%

February 29, 2028

Resona Bank, Limited.

1,300

Base interest rate +0.25%

August 31, 2028

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

1,400

Base interest rate +0.35%

August 31, 2029

(Note 1) The first payment date shall be the last day of September 2018 and subsequent payment dates shall be the last day of every month thereafter. If the payment date is not a business day, the next business dayshall be the date and if this next business day falls into the following month, the business day prior shall be the payment date.

Base interest rate to be applied will be the 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR announced by the Japanese Bankers Association two business days prior to the last payment day (The first payment date shall be the drawdown date). The 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR can be confirmed on the website of General Incorporated Association JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/). (Note 2) MHR is planning to conclude the interest rate swap agreements to substantially fix the interest payment rates separately.

(Note 3) If the repayment date is not a business day, the next business day shall be the repayment date. If this next business day falls into the following month, the business day prior shall be the repayment date.

3. Amount of Funds, Use of Funds and Scheduled Payment Period

  • (1) Amount of funds to be procured: 24,600 million yen

  • (2) Specific use of funds and scheduled payment period

a) Specific use of funds:

To be disbursed as funds for prepayment of the

Existing Long-term Loans Payable and to allocate

for funds of assets to be acquired, etc.

b) Amount:

24,600 million yen

c) Scheduled payment period:

August 31, 2018 and September 3, 2018

4. Details of Prepayment of Borrowings

Lender

Borrowing amount

(million yen)

Interest rate

Drawdown date

Repayment date

Scheduled Prepayment date

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

MUFG Bank, Ltd. Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd. The Norinchukin Bank Development Bank of Japan Inc.

Resona Bank, Limited. Shinsei Bank, Limited Aozora Bank, Ltd. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd.

10,500

0.77600%

(Note)

September 30, 2013

September 28, 2018

August 31, 2018

(Note) Although it is borrowed by fluctuating interest rate, the interest rate after converting into fixed interest rate is stated because interest payment rate is practically fixed by the interest rate swap agreement. Please refer to the press releases "MHR Announces Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreement" dated September 20, 2013 for details.

5. Overview of Borrowings

(Unit: millions of yen)

Before

After

Borrowings

Borrowings

Long-term loans payable

143,122

157,222

14,100

Investment corporation bonds

25,000

25,000

Total interest-bearing debt

168,122

182,222

14,100

Change

(Note) Long-term loans payable and investment corporation bonds include the current portion of long-term loans payable within a year and investment corporation bonds.

6. Other Items Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand/Judge the Concerned Information

There are no changes to the content of "1. Fund Information; 1. Fund Status; 3. Investment Risks" indicated in the Semiannual Securities Report (Japanese) for the twenty-third fiscal period submitted on April 25, 2018 as a result of the Borrowings.

This press release was distributed to the Kabuto Club (the press club of the Tokyo Stock Exchange), the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club for Construction Publications.

MHR's website address ishttp://www.mori-hills-reit.co.jp/en/

Disclaimer

Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 06:41:02 UTC
