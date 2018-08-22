Mori Hills REIT Investment : MHR Announces Information on Borrowings and Prepayment of Borrowings（PDF：74KB）

August 22, 2018 For Translation Purposes Only Real Estate Investment Fund Issuer: Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation (Securities Code: 3234) 1-12-32 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo Hideyuki Isobe, Executive Director Asset Manager: Mori Building Investment Management Co., Ltd. Hideyuki Isobe, President & CEO Inquiries: Ryosuke Kanazawa General Manager, Planning Department TEL: +81-3-6234-3234 MHR Announces Information on Borrowings and Prepayment of Borrowings Mori Hills REIT Investment Corporation (hereafter "MHR") concluded today the following with regard to agreements on borrowings and prepayment of borrowings (both hereafter "Borrowings"). 1. Purpose of Borrowings To allocate for funds of "Toranomon Hills Mori Tower" and "Holland Hills Mori Tower" (hereafter "Assets to be Acquired") to be acquired on September 3, 2018 (Note 1) and to make 10,500 million yen prepayment of long-term loans payable due September 28, 2018 (hereafter "Existing Long-term Loans Payable") (Note 2). (Note 1) Please refer to the press releases "MHR Announces Asset Acquisitions (Toranomon Hills Mori Tower: Additional Acquisition) (Holland Hills Mori Tower: Additional Acquisition)" dated July 12, 2018 for details. (Note 2) Please refer to the press releases "MHR Announces Information on Borrowings" dated September 13, 2013 for details.

2. Details of Borrowings Anticipated lender Borrowing amount (million yen) Interest rate (Note 1) Scheduled drawdown date Repayment date (Note 3) Method of repayment Collateral The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd. 800 Base interest rate +0.10% (Note 2) August 31, 2018 August 31, 2022 To be repaid in full on the principal repayment date Unsecured/ Unguaranteed Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 2,400 Base interest rate +0.14% (Note 2) August 31, 2023 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 3,000 Base interest rate +0.20% (Note 2) August 31, 2024 Lender (anticipated) Borrowing amount (million yen) Interest rate (Note 1) Scheduled drawdown date Repayment date (Note 3) Method of repayment Collateral The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd. 1,300 Base interest rate +0.15% (Note 2) August 31, 2018 August 31, 2024 To be repaid in full on the principal repayment date Unsecured/ Unguaranteed The Norinchukin Bank 1,300 Base interest rate +0.20% (Note 2) August 31, 2024 Shinsei Bank, Limited 1,300 Base interest rate +0.25% (Note 2) August 31, 2025 Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 1,300 Base interest rate +0.20% (Note 2) August 31, 2025 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 3,600 Base interest rate +0.25% (Note 2) August 31, 2026 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 1,400 Base interest rate +0.30% (Note 2) August 31, 2027 Development Bank of Japan Inc. 500 Base interest rate +0.30% (Note 2) August 31, 2027 MUFG Bank, Ltd. 5,000 Base interest rate +0.225% February 29, 2028 Resona Bank, Limited. 1,300 Base interest rate +0.25% August 31, 2028 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 1,400 Base interest rate +0.35% August 31, 2029

(Note 1) The first payment date shall be the last day of September 2018 and subsequent payment dates shall be the last day of every month thereafter. If the payment date is not a business day, the next business dayshall be the date and if this next business day falls into the following month, the business day prior shall be the payment date.

Base interest rate to be applied will be the 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR announced by the Japanese Bankers Association two business days prior to the last payment day (The first payment date shall be the drawdown date). The 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR can be confirmed on the website of General Incorporated Association JBA TIBOR Administration (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/). (Note 2) MHR is planning to conclude the interest rate swap agreements to substantially fix the interest payment rates separately.

(Note 3) If the repayment date is not a business day, the next business day shall be the repayment date. If this next business day falls into the following month, the business day prior shall be the repayment date.

3. Amount of Funds, Use of Funds and Scheduled Payment Period

(1) Amount of funds to be procured: 24,600 million yen

(2) Specific use of funds and scheduled payment period

a) Specific use of funds: To be disbursed as funds for prepayment of the Existing Long-term Loans Payable and to allocate for funds of assets to be acquired, etc. b) Amount: 24,600 million yen c) Scheduled payment period: August 31, 2018 and September 3, 2018 4. Details of Prepayment of Borrowings

Lender Borrowing amount (million yen) Interest rate Drawdown date Repayment date Scheduled Prepayment date Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation MUFG Bank, Ltd. Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited The Bank of Fukuoka, Ltd. The Norinchukin Bank Development Bank of Japan Inc. Resona Bank, Limited. Shinsei Bank, Limited Aozora Bank, Ltd. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. 10,500 0.77600% (Note) September 30, 2013 September 28, 2018 August 31, 2018

(Note) Although it is borrowed by fluctuating interest rate, the interest rate after converting into fixed interest rate is stated because interest payment rate is practically fixed by the interest rate swap agreement. Please refer to the press releases "MHR Announces Conclusion of Interest Rate Swap Agreement" dated September 20, 2013 for details.

5. Overview of Borrowings

(Unit: millions of yen)

Before After Borrowings Borrowings Long-term loans payable 143,122 157,222 14,100 Investment corporation bonds 25,000 25,000 － Total interest-bearing debt 168,122 182,222 14,100

Change

(Note) Long-term loans payable and investment corporation bonds include the current portion of long-term loans payable within a year and investment corporation bonds.

6. Other Items Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand/Judge the Concerned Information

There are no changes to the content of "1. Fund Information; 1. Fund Status; 3. Investment Risks" indicated in the Semiannual Securities Report (Japanese) for the twenty-third fiscal period submitted on April 25, 2018 as a result of the Borrowings.

