Morningside of Fullerton Retirement Community Certified as A Great Place To Work

08/17/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

FULLERTON, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Great Place to Work® Institute has certified the Morningside of Fullerton life plan retirement community in Fullerton, California, as a Great Place to Work.

The Great Place to Work Institute is a global authority on high-performance workplace cultures. The institute provides the benchmarks, framework and expertise needed to recognize outstanding work environments and produces the annual “100 Best Companies to Work For” list for Fortune magazine.

The recent certification marks the third consecutive year Morningside has been recognized by the institute. The 2020 certification process included a survey of 151 employees from all departments, job functions and levels of experience. The survey was conducted in April during the COVID-19 pandemic and measured more than 60 elements of employees’ experience on the job.

Elements included employee pride in Morningside’s positive impact on the greater community and belief that their work makes a difference. Rankings are based on the employee’s experience, no matter who they are or what job they perform. Morningside had to meet the threshold in each category in order to be certified.

“Earning certification as a Great Place to Work is a testament to the incredibly hard work and dedication our employees bring to the job every day,” said Richard Nordsiek, executive director of Morningside. “Certification is difficult at any time, but the fact that Morningside was honored during the COVID-19 pandemic reflects the supportive culture of our community. Morningside was rated by 93 percent of the employees as a physically safe place to work. We are particularly proud of this achievement in light of the coronavirus.”

About Morningside of Fullerton
Morningside Life Plan Community is located at 800 Morningside Dr. in Fullerton, California. Life plan communities are also known as continuing care retirement communities.

Morningside serves people 60 years of age and older and features a variety of housing options and a comprehensive package of services, amenities and activities. Morningside offers the value of a maintenance-free lifestyle with convenient access to assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing, if needed. Major amenities include a clubhouse with several dining rooms including a sports lounge; state-of-the-art fitness center, pool and spa; short-game golf course; pickleball court; dog park; and an auditorium for special events. More information can be found at www.morningsideoffullerton.com.

Donna Hahn
donna@hahnmarketing.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
