Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC Continues Stable Forecast For Equiant Financial Services Inc.

Equiant
of Scottsdale, Arizona, has received a MOR ABS2 asset-backed consumer
finance ranking of Stable from Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC.
Morningstar cited Equiant’s highly experienced executive management team
and key strategic senior management hires; enterprise risk management
strategy; strong technology environment that includes an internally
developed consumer finance servicing system, well-defined
project-management process, layered network-security strategy,
disaster-recovery and business-continuity plans that leverage the
company’s cloud-based infrastructure, and back-up locations for
geographic data redundancy and processing; third-party auditing to
produce a Service Organization Control 1 audit report annually; and
training and compliance program for employees and external clients.
“This announcement demonstrates Equiant’s commitment to providing best
in class services and technology to our clients,” says Peter Moody,
Equiant’s chief business development officer. “We are continually
investing in our staff, technology and systems, and this is just another
signal that Equiant delivers excellence while servicing a wide range of
receivables at a compelling fee structure.”
Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC is a subsidiary of Morningstar Inc.
(NASDAQ: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research in
North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
This week, Equiant will attend and co-sponsor SFIG 2019, the largest
capital markets conference in the world, at the Aria Resort & Casino in
Las Vegas on Feb. 24-27. On April 7-11, they will attend and co-sponsor
ARDA World 2019, the annual meeting of the American Resort Development
Association, at the Orlando Hilton. To arrange a meeting during either
conference, contact Moody at (480) 636-4888.
Equiant is one of the United States’ leading structured finance
servicers with a portfolio that exceeds $1.5 billion and includes more
than 175,000 active individual consumer loans. Its array of financial
technology products and services includes loan receivables servicing on
a fully hosted web platform, PaaS receivables technology, point of sale
merchant processing with PCI Level I compliance, document custody
(including digital), integrated payments, integrated reporting,
integrated communications and now integrated contact center tools for
early stage recovery and delinquency control. To learn more about
Equiant’s industry-leading security and receivables servicing, call
Moody at (480) 636-4888 or visit www.equiant.com.
