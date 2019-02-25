Log in
Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC Continues Stable Forecast For Equiant Financial Services Inc.

02/25/2019 | 03:02am EST

Equiant of Scottsdale, Arizona, has received a MOR ABS2 asset-backed consumer finance ranking of Stable from Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC. Morningstar cited Equiant’s highly experienced executive management team and key strategic senior management hires; enterprise risk management strategy; strong technology environment that includes an internally developed consumer finance servicing system, well-defined project-management process, layered network-security strategy, disaster-recovery and business-continuity plans that leverage the company’s cloud-based infrastructure, and back-up locations for geographic data redundancy and processing; third-party auditing to produce a Service Organization Control 1 audit report annually; and training and compliance program for employees and external clients.

“This announcement demonstrates Equiant’s commitment to providing best in class services and technology to our clients,” says Peter Moody, Equiant’s chief business development officer. “We are continually investing in our staff, technology and systems, and this is just another signal that Equiant delivers excellence while servicing a wide range of receivables at a compelling fee structure.”

Morningstar Credit Ratings LLC is a subsidiary of Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

This week, Equiant will attend and co-sponsor SFIG 2019, the largest capital markets conference in the world, at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Feb. 24-27. On April 7-11, they will attend and co-sponsor ARDA World 2019, the annual meeting of the American Resort Development Association, at the Orlando Hilton. To arrange a meeting during either conference, contact Moody at (480) 636-4888.

Equiant is one of the United States’ leading structured finance servicers with a portfolio that exceeds $1.5 billion and includes more than 175,000 active individual consumer loans. Its array of financial technology products and services includes loan receivables servicing on a fully hosted web platform, PaaS receivables technology, point of sale merchant processing with PCI Level I compliance, document custody (including digital), integrated payments, integrated reporting, integrated communications and now integrated contact center tools for early stage recovery and delinquency control. To learn more about Equiant’s industry-leading security and receivables servicing, call Moody at (480) 636-4888 or visit www.equiant.com.


© Business Wire 2019
