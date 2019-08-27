Moro Corporation : Subsidiary Whale City Iron Company Expands Product Offerings

The expanded line of structural steel products is now featured on the concrete reinforcement and structural steel provider’s new website

Moro Corporation (NQB: MRCR), a multi-subsidiary construction products and services company, today announced subsidiary Whale City Iron Company has launched a new website to showcase its expanded line of structural steel products. The company, purchased by Moro Corporation in 2004, fabricates and distributes concrete reinforcing and structural and miscellaneous steel to ensure public road and construction safety. The expanded product line includes:

Bollards – Short pillars, usually made of iron or steel, to withstand potential vehicle impact. These are often used for either directing traffic or security purposes.

Road plates – Steel plates that act as a temporary cover for broken roads that cars or pedestrians need access to when construction is not actively happening.

Steel finch plates and beams – Used in the construction of various structures that utilize wood, such as houses, decks and roofs. They are especially helpful during renovations that involve building upon aging wood. However, they can also be used in a wide variety of construction projects.

The 55-year-old company is also a distributor of concrete accessory products, including tie wire, bar supports, wire mesh, expansion joints and sealers, geotextile fabrics, Styrofoam, fiber column forms, poly film, and waterproof membranes. In addition, Whale City Iron Company provides quickset highway patch to New England-based contractors as well as a variety of metalworking firms, welding shops, shipyards, and others.

For more information about Whale City Iron Company, visit http://www.wciron.com.

