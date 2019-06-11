Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Morocco favours local institutional investors in Maroc Telecom stake sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 11:22am EDT
Maroc Telecom Chairman Ahizoune gestures during the company's full-year results news conference in Rabat

RABAT (Reuters) - The Moroccan government, which plans to sell an 8% stake in Maroc Telecom, will sell 6% of that this month as a block order to local institutional investors such as retirement funds, insurance companies and banks, the ministry of finance said on Tuesday.

The remaining 2% stake will be sold on the Casablanca stock exchange, where the company is already listed, it said.

The government owns 30% of Maroc Telecom, Morocco's largest telecom operator, which announced on May 31 that the government would sell up to an 8% stake of the company's capital.

The 6% stake comprises 52,745,700 shares, priced at 127 dirhams ($13.2) per share, which will be sold before the end of June, the finance ministry said in a statement. Analysts see the stake sale to institutional investors as a way to prevent United Arab Emirates-based Etisalat, which already owns 53% of Maroc Telecom, further increasing its stake.

Maroc Telecom is also listed on the Euronext exchange in Paris.

The 2% stake sale, totalling 17,581,900 shares, will take place on the Casablanca stock exchange as a public offering, the ministry said.

Besides Morocco, Maroc Telecom operates subsidiaries in Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Togo and the Central African Republic.

The sale would pump $1 billion into the state budget as a first step in a privatisation programme that is designed to cut the 2019 budget deficit to 3.3% of gross domestic product, from 3.8% of GDP in 2018.

The government also plans to sell the five-star La Mamounia hotel in Marrakech and the Tahaddart power plant in the north of the country.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:51aUnderlying U.S. producer inflation boosted by services
RE
11:49aUnderlying U.S. producer inflation boosted by services
RE
11:49aAMY KLOBUCHAR : Klobuchar, Duckworth Lead Letter Urging the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to Cease Issuing Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) ‘Hardship' Waivers
PU
11:44aTHEN AND NOW : Tiger's equipment at U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, 2000 vs. 2019
PU
11:44aAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Ensuring a colourful and safe meeting environment – Malabo goes the extra mile
PU
11:34aOECS ORGANISATION OF EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES : Banks, Credit Unions, Called Upon To Support Expansion In Fisheries Sector
PU
11:34aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Income Tax Department strikes again in J&K Region
PU
11:34aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/06/11 Premier Li meets WB president
PU
11:33aWorld share markets continue rally on trade, Fed hopes
RE
11:32aWorld share markets continue rally on trade, Fed hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil edges up as firmer equities, OPEC cuts counter growth concerns
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Using Smartphones to Pay? That's So Yesterday in China -- Journal Report
3TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC : Salesforce Makes $15 Billion Deal -- WSJ
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Uber's European rival Bolt enters London market, again
5AMG : AMG : Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Authorization to Explore a Separate Public Listing for..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About