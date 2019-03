Inflation, driven mainly by food prices, was seen dipping to 0.6 percent in 2019 from 1.9 percent in 2018, before picking up to 1.1 percent in 2020.

The bank expects Morocco’s budget deficit to widen to 4.1 percent in 2019, excluding privatisation revenue, from 3.7 percent last year. The forecast is higher than the government’s expectations of 3.7 percent and 3.3 percent including privatisation revenue.

