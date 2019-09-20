Log in
Morocco's CPI rises 0.8% in August - planning agency

09/20/2019 | 09:52am EDT
People buy fruits and vegetables at a traditional market ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Dar Bouazza on the outskirts of Casablanca

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco's consumer price index was up 0.8% in August from a year earlier, after rising 0.3% in the previous month, the high commission for planning said on Friday.

Food prices rose 0.5% year-on-year in August after dropping 0.5% in the previous month. Non-food prices increased by 1% in August, compared with a rise of 1% a month earlier.

On a month-on-month basis, the consumer price index rose 0.3% in August.

Core annual inflation rose 0.3% on a month-on-month basis and 1.5% year-on-year.

Inflation, mainly affected by food prices, is expected to slow to 0.6% in 2019 from 1.9% last year, before picking up to 1.2% in 2020 as domestic demand improves, according to the central bank.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

