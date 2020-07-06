Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Morocco's economy to contract 13.8% in Q2, 4.6% in Q3 - planning agency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 03:38am EDT
Employees collect protective face masks from the production line at a factory in Casablanca

Morocco's economy is expected to contract by 13.8% in the second quarter under the impact of the coronavirus lockdown, the state planning agency said on Sunday.

It said the economy was expected to shrink by a further 4.6% year-on-year in the third quarter as restrictive measures are loosened.

The economy grew 0.1% in the first three months of this year, it said.

Both domestic and foreign demand are expected to improve in the third quarter after taking a hit in the previous three months.

The central bank forecasts economic growth at -5.2% in 2020 against +2.5% last year.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Timothy Heritage and Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:14aIZOSTAL S A : Information on the submission of the most advantageous offer for the delivery of DN700 insulated steel pipes under a framework agreement concluded with O.G.P. Gaz-System S.A.
PU
04:09aPrice indices of residential premises by voivodships in the first quarter of 2020
PU
04:09aPrice indices of residential premises in the first quarter 2020
PU
04:08aChina waves the green flag for FX bulls
RE
04:01aTesla mocks shortsellers with sale of red satin shorts
RE
03:54aFUGRO N : combines UXO and geotechnical surveys for Wismar port biomass power plant
PU
03:47aSmoore International raises $918 million in Hong Kong IPO - sources
RE
03:40aTunisia's Ennahdha party to review stance on government
RE
03:38aMorocco's economy to contract 13.8% in Q2, 4.6% in Q3 - planning agency
RE
03:33aChina rally triggers gains in European cyclical stocks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Samsung's second quarter chip sales unlikely made up for smartphone weakness
2KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Publication of prospectus and start of subscription pe..
3AVIVA PLC : AVIVA : Appoints New CEO
4BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop by a third, but order boo..
5UNILEVER N.V. : UNILEVER PLC : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group